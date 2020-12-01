Social Heat
Mulatto Mulls Changing Controversial Stage Name to Alternate-nickname: Big Latto
*There’s no denying #Mulatto’s talent or the fact that she’s blowing up. After being featured as part of this year’s XXL Freshman Class, Big Latto has proven to be a force to reckon with in this rap game.
But there’s one issue that continues to haunt her as her career blossoms–her stage name. Mulatto has received criticism for using Mulatto as the name she performs under given the word’s racist history.
Mulatto was once used to define hybrid offspring of a horse and a donkey. It then became the term of mixed-race children from an era when Black people were treated like livestock and raped by their white slave owners, creating bi-racial children.
During an interview with @HipHopDX, Mulatto hinted at possibly changing her controversial stage name from Mulatto to her alternate-nickname Big Latto.
“I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” Mulatto told DX. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”
MORE NEWS: Mike Tyson Admits He Was High On Marijuana During Roy Jones Jr. Fight
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Still A Must Have After 5 Years: Patti LaBelle Sells 36,000 Pies EVERYDAY!
*It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since the legendary #PattiLaBelle turned into a viral food sensation when her Patti Pies created a phenomenon in the aisles of Walmart.
To give insight into just how good business is going, #Walmart revealed that during the recent Thanksgiving season, Patti LaBelle’s signature sweet potato pies were selling at a rate of 1,500 per hour!
According to @FOXBuisness, a spokesperson for Walmart confirmed that Patti LaBelle sells a jaw-dropping 36,000 of LaBelle’s sweet potato pies every day—which translates to 1,500 pies every hour. That’s an estimated 25 Patti Pies per minute for the past five years. “With [the holidays] just around the corner, Patti Pie is expected to remain at the top of customer’s lists when shopping for their holiday meal,” a spokesperson for Walmart said in a statement.
The Patti Pie craze began back in 2015, when social media star #JamesWrightChanel went viral after making a hilarious video praising the taste of the pie—and his undying love for Patti LaBelle herself. His video racked up over 5 million views on YouTube and quickly made the pie a must-have treat for everyone to try.
MORE NEWS: THE REAL: Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill Drop In and Tease a New Edition Reunion!
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Did You Know That Jake Paul Broke His Nose BEFORE Fight with Nate Robinson? / VIDEO
*As we previously reported, YouTuber Jake Paul took the second win of his boxing career Saturday night, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
While Paul has been boxing for some time now, he revealed that he stepped into the ring with a broken nose! In a post-fight interview, the 23-year-old explained that he injured himself while he was meditating. He broke his nose after he passed out and fell face-first onto a concrete floor, International Business Times reports.
“Just four weeks ago, I was meditating and fell flat on my face, broke my nose. And were not able to spar until a couple of days ago. So I had to come into this fight with a broken nose,” Paul said.
He even shared the news on Instagram saying: “Broke my nose on the day of the press conference… 20 days before the fight… I couldn’t train… Boxing documentary coming 🔜”
MORE NEWS: Pro-Trump Donor Sues for Return of $2.5M He Gave Group to Prove Election Fraud
View this post on Instagram
Entertainment
Kevin Hart Defending His ‘Daughter is A Hoe’ Joke: ‘It’s A False Narrative’ / VIDEO
*As we previously reported, Kevin Hart released “Zero F***s Given” earlier this month, his latest standup show that was filmed during the pandemic in his own home! While many fans can’t get enough of it, others don’t seem to be enjoying his new work.
On top of receiving a few negative reviews from critics who called Hart “unfunny,” his show led to criticism due to a part in his set where he discusses his 15-year-old daughter’s love life. In the special, Hart joked that his daughter once told him, “‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim.’ Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe sh*t. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'”
Many condemned the comedian for his remarks, and now Hart is speaking out to defend himself against people who claimed he was demeaning his daughter but also attacking Black women in a conversation he had on a new app called “Clubhouse.”
“Alright guys, we gotta stop,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “Stop with the false narrative. It’s a false narrative that’s being created and if you were in the Clubhouse and apart of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black… stop. A question was asked about the joke about my daughter and about me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it.”
MORE NEWS: Idris Elba to Interview Music Legend Paul McCartney in BBC One Holiday Special
View this post on Instagram
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer