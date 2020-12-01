Mike Tyson Admits He Was High On Marijuana During Roy Jones Jr. Fight

*Mike Tyson claims he was high during his fight with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday.

We previously reported… the Tyson-Jones heavyweight exhibition fight went the full 8 rounds at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and was unofficially ruled a draw.

Afterward, Tyson, who last fought in 2005, said he would “absolutely” do another exhibition. He also admitted that smoking marijuana has never affected his abilities in the ring.

“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” he told reporters after the fight. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking.”

READ MORE: Why Snoop Dogg Clearly Won the Roy Jones Jr./Mike Tyson Fight (Watch)

30 years after this photo was taken, I finally caught up with @MikeTyson to talk his comeback vs. Roy Jones, our chance encounter and so much more. Such a fun interview. YT: https://t.co/2De6xVMZcK

Apple: https://t.co/QkaIAfmI7g pic.twitter.com/w9koXZoQft — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) November 27, 2020

Tyson added, “It’s just who I am,’’ he said. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.”

After the bout, Jones admitted that Tyson’s body shots “took a toll” on him.

“I like him, but the dude is so strong man,” Jones said afterward. “I understand why they say some things are ‘bucket list’ because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it don’t matter. Everything hurts. So, for me I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I’m cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don’t know.”

The WBC created a “Frontline Battle belt,” which was awarded to both fighters.

“I thought it was dope. I’m a little upset that they made it a draw, but they gave it their all,” said YouTuber Jake Paul, who scored a brutal second-round knockout over former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard. “And, they both looked good. Mike came out swinging. Mike won. Let’s give Mike the W.”

Meanwhile, Tyson recently shared that he once used his baby’s urine to pass a drug test after his wife was concerend that her urine would come back pregnant.

“One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid,” he shared.