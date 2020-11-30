Today’s Video
Why Snoop Dogg Clearly Won the Roy Jones Jr./Mike Tyson Fight (Watch)
*Although Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. were billed as the main attraction in their highly-anticipated, past-their-primes exhibition fight Saturday night, it was Snoop Dogg who emerged as the undisputed champion after the bout, with social media giving his hilarious commentary the belt.
“This s–t is like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue.” was one of his more popular themes of the night.
He also added color to the far more entertaining Jake Paul/Nate Robinson undercard. When Paul knocked Robinson to the ground, Snoop said, “Oh, my God, Lord have mercy! Oh, Jesus!,” then began singing “Precious Lord” as Robinson stumbled around the ring, trying to regain his composure.
Snoop Dogg singing church hymns over Nate Robinsons dead body is hands down my favorite sports commentating moment of 2020
pic.twitter.com/SH2BMfCmz8
— Pat (@BarstoolPAT) November 29, 2020
Watch the Jones/Tyson fight and highlights of the Robinson knockout with Snoop’s commentary below, followed by reaction on social media:
the winner of tonight? no doubt…. @SnoopDogg
— Questo Impossible Meatballs (@questlove) November 29, 2020
My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020
And the winner is……………….
SNOOP DOGG for singing “OH PRECIOUS LORD” 🏆 during one of the funniest nights of 2020! Get all your 💐 KING 👑 🙏🏽 💕
— MARSHA AMBROSIUS © (@MarshaAmbrosius) November 29, 2020
I wanna hear @SnoopDogg be a commentator for every sport. Basketball, football, luge 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/b9KEDHG6NN
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 29, 2020
“Side order of short ribs with Mike Tyson sauce on it “ – @SnoopDogg 😂 🏆 #tysonvsjones
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) November 29, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Messy Black Folks for Mocking Nate Robinson
*Retired former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has called out messy Black folks for mocking NBA veteran Nate Robinson.
Robinson was knocked out in his professional boxing debut on Saturday night by YouTuber Jake Paul. The match occurred at Staples Center in Los Angeles just before the Mike Tyson–Roy Jones Jr. exhibition on Saturday.
Robinson took a hit so hard that he is now the center of jokes and mockery on social media. As a former boxer, Mayweather is not down with people taking aim Robinson, and he made his feelings clear in a post on Instagram.
“Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers,” Mayweather wrote. “I will never kick my brother when he’s down.” Check out his full post below.
READ MORE: Mike Tyson (54) / Roy Jones Jr (51) Fight to A Draw – Jake Paul Knocks Out Nate Robinson! / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
“It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort,” Mayweather sontinued. “SIDENOTE: The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself.”
Watch Robinson’s knock-out moment via the Twitter video below:
Nate Robinson knockout pic.twitter.com/K57E05LM94
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 29, 2020
Shortly after the fight, Robinson took to Instagram to share an update on his health.
“Thank you, everyone, for all of the well wishes, I’m OK,” the 36-year-old wrote. “I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me…
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been.”
Check out his post below.
View this post on Instagram
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lifetime Announces January Premiere Date for Salt-N-Pepa Biopic
*Lifetime’s biopic on Salt-N-Pepa is set to air at the top of the new year.
On Jan. 23, 2021, the TV movie will air at 8 p.m. with an after show interview special to follow at 11 p.m.
As previously reported by TheWrap, the 3-hour miniseries follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.
Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and earn multiple Grammy wins while paving the way for female rappers.
The miniseries will feature some of their greatest hits and will be executive produced by Cheryl James, Sandra Denton and Jesse Collins. Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere will also executive produce from Flavor Unit, the report states.
READ MORE: Say What? Singer Donell Jones is Done with Drugs – Converted Setbacks into Positive New Way of Life
The cast includes G.G. Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James and Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton. Monique Paul will play Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella.
Jermel Howard will play rapper and Pepa’s ex-husband, Treach.
Cleveland Berto will play music producer Hurby Azor.
Here’s the official description from Lifetime:
“The miniseries Salt-N-Pepa follows the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like Let’s Talk About Sex, What a Man, Shoop and Push It, among others.”
The film is produced by Sony Pictures Television and directed by Mario Van Peebles from a script by Abdul Williams (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story).
Scroll up and check out the trailer above.
Entertainment
Meet the Descendants of Africans Aboard The Clotilda, the Last Slave Ship to Sail Across the Atlantic in 1860 (Watch)
*The Clotilda was burned and sunk in an Alabama River after bringing 110 imprisoned Africans across the Atlantic in 1860. Two years ago, its remains were discovered in the bottom of an Alabama river.
Last night on “60 Minutes” (Nov. 29), Anderson Cooper reported on the discovery of the wreck and the nearby community with descendants of the enslaved aboard the ship.
The journey of the 110 captive men, women, and children brought to Alabama on the Clotilda, is one of the best-documented slave voyages in history. The names of those enslaved Africans, and their story, has been passed down through the generations by their descendants, some of whom still live just a few miles from where the ship was found in a community called Africatown.
Watch below:
