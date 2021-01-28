Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home RadioScope-OldSchool
Entertainment

‘Radioscope Raw’ Podcast: Mavis Staples Talks Prince, Pops, Stax, Ice Cube and More in Unedited 1993 Interview (Listen)

By EURPublisher01
0

GettyImages-461302854.Mavis_Staples
Mavis Staples performs at The Life & Songs of Emmylou Harris: An All Star Concert Celebration in Washington, DC (2015)
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions

*The national treasure that is Mavis Staples sat down with us in the summer of 1993 to talk about her new album “The Voice.” Little did we know that in addition to the honor of just being in her presence, she would also bless us with roughly 45 minutes of anecdotes from her six years working with Prince.

Let’s just say … you haven’t heard anybody talk about Prince until you’ve heard Mavis Staples talk about Prince. “The Voice” was her second album produced by “this child,” as she affectionally referred to him. Their first collaboration, 1989’s “Time Waits for No One,” came after Prince’s manager cold-called the Staple Singers standout two years prior offering a record deal with Paisley Park Records.

Little did Prince know that before the fateful phone call, Mavis had spent much of the 80s reluctantly looking for a solo deal, because labels were no longer interested in her family. After releasing three previous side solo albums during the Staple Singers years, just one small label had shown interest in putting out her fourth. She was about to sign with them one day when, the night before, she got the call from Prince’s camp. Mavis’ mother Oceola – a longtime Prince fan – would later call Prince her daughter’s “angel.”

Mavis goes on to gush over working with Prince on both “Time Waits for No One” and “The Voice,” She explains having to write letters to Prince in lieu of having conversations because he was too shy to speak to her. She talks about the respectful hi-jinx between Prince and Pops Staples. She talks about Oceola’s favorite Prince songs. She talks about playing Tevin Campbell’s mom in Prince’s film “Graffiti Bridge.” She talks about trying to keep up with Prince’s crazy schedule and wee-morning afterparty gigs.

And when she wasn’t talking about Prince, she got candid about being cheated out of royalties by Stax and Vee-Jay records. She mocked singers who can’t sing live. She gave props to “the hip hoppers” Ice Cube, Salt N Pepa and Big Daddy Kane for sampling her music.

When Mavis spoke about how her profession allowed her to touch audiences around the world, that rich, soulful voice of hers just filled with bliss.

So, let’s do it again. Episode 17 of our podcast Radioscope Raw takes us back with Mavis Staples to the summer of 1993, for one of Radioscope’s most memorable interviews ever.

Previous articleAtlanta Homeless Man Who Rescued Animals From Burning Shelter Given Housing
Next article‘It’s That 2022 Sh**!’ Diddy Tours Rick Ross’ $25M Compound and is Blown Away (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO