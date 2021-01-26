King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of Yahweh’s Royal Black Tie Affair / PHOTOS

*In the first event of 2021, King YAHWEH is to present his Royal black-tie affair in a (Ft. Lauderdale) castle boasting 50-foot ceilings and over 12,000 square feet of space.

Sources say this is a special fundraiser to support chapters local and abroad in humanitarian works. He is no stranger to giving. His organizations are well known for their support of different causes and other groups outside their initiatives in a collaborative effort to help communities with food, clothing, and medical supplies.

This private event will take place, January 30 in the evening.