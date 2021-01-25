Monday, January 25, 2021
Dallas Austin ‘Wanted To Kill Everybody’ After Chilli and Usher Started Dating [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Music producer Dallas Austin got candid about his relationship with TLC member Rozanda ‘Chilli’ Thomas back in the day. 

During an interview with Angela Yee for Fox Soul’s “Established with Angela Yee”, the producer revealed that he “wanted to kill everybody” when he found out that Chilli was quick to get cozy with his friend Usher after their breakup.

“I wanted to kill everybody,” he recalled, per AceShowbiz. ” ‘Cause, honestly, I was friends with Usher, too. It was just one of those things where…we two different people. We always have been, in that sense.”

He continued, “I feel like when–actually, it was crazy because when I moved to Miami and I just had to get out of Atlanta, too crazy. So, I moved to Miami, I set up in a house, me and her first broke up then and I started working on music in Miami in this house.” Dallas revealed that he tried to get back together with her, sharing, “By the time I called and said, ‘Hey, you know what, let’s be together in Miami,’ she said, ‘Nah, nah, it’s a wrap. I’m done.’ ”

Austin added, “I’m thinking this is the worst year because she goes and started dating Usher and I’m going mad. We got a kid. That’s my girl,” Dallas shared. The producer then revealed he channeled his feelings to songs. “So, I went through this whole year thinking it was the worst year of my life when really, I did all the Pink songs at that time. ‘Just Like a Pill’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ was about the relationship I was in,” he shared.

Dallas goes on to explain that he didn’ want to hear the gossip about Usher and Chilli’s relationship but it was something he couldn’t avoid. 

“People are calling you and telling you they’re in a video,” he recalled. “I didn’t realize I had taken all of that energy and I put it in these records and making ‘Drumline’. When that year was over, I was in Atlanta, premiering ‘Drumline’ with all my kids with me and I thought, ‘Damn, why did I think this was the worst year? This was the best year I ever had.’ ”

Hear/watch him tell it via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

