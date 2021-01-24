*Unfortunately we have sad news to report about one-half of the legendary R&B duo, James and Bobby Purify. James Purify died in Pensacola on Friday from complications due to COVID-19, reports WEAR-TV.

Old school heads will no doubt recall that James Purify and his brother Bobby were popular in the 1960s for their single, “I’m Your Puppet.”

The single reach #5 on the US R&B chart and #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966.

The single was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1967 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. It also was featured on their 1967 album.

The single ranked #46 on the Billboard Year-End Hot 100 singles of 1966.

“I’m Your Puppet” has remained a staple of oldies radio and has been covered by Dionne Warwick, Mickey Gilley, Sam & Dave, the Box Tops, Donny Osmond, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Yo La Tengo, Bobby Womack, Cliff Richard & Percy Sledge, and the duo of Elton John and Paul Young, the latter on John’s 1993 Duets album.

Purify leaves behind six children and a host of grandchildren.

The services and arrangements have not been determined.

h/t to John Wilson of Sly, Slick & Wicked for notifying us of this story.