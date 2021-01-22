*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds of thousands of fans. Currently, she earns about $6,600 a day, with some fans tipping $1,000 to $3,000 a day.

And if you’re wondering how the Christian model, who resides in Connecticut, can be proud of showing off her nude body on OF, she insists there’s no harm done because religion doesn’t “interfere” with her stripping. In fact, she says her equally devout parents are “so proud.” Capuano says, “God will love you no matter what – that’s what I was taught in my household, school and church. I pray every single night. I pray for whatever I feel I need to that day. I pray for my family, my fans, myself.”

On her supportive family, she continues, “My family is Christian but very laid-back, my religion has never interfered or stopped me from doing anything I’ve wanted to do. My parents are supportive of whatever I choose to do. They have always been that way. They are so proud of me, we celebrate every time I reach another million followers on Instagram. I’m blessed to have the family I do. I know a lot of parents aren’t as accepting as mine, so I consider myself to be very lucky and never take it for granted.”

