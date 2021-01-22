Lil Kim Wants Teyana Taylor to Play Her in Potential Biopic

*Lil Kim is speaking out about who she would like to play her in a biopic that is potentially in the works about the pint-sized hip-hop star.

“I have a few offers. I have a secret but I can’t tell you,” she said in an interview with ESSENCE. “It’s dealing with me and my life a little bit, kinda. You’ll know in like another month. It’s going to come out.”

Kim went on to say that she wants people to know the real her.

“I want people to know the real Kim,”she explained . “All the stories that everybody else tells, chile, don’t listen to it.”

When it comes to her biopic, Kim wants to play herself.

“I see my movie in parts. So I have to find the perfect little girl, then I have to find the teenager, then I have to find the perfect teenager into almost like young adult, and then I play the remaining part myself,” she said.

“I love Teyana (Taylor). She’s my only other thought. There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana. But, even before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

Meanwhile, we previously reported…Dionne Warwick also wants Teyana to play her on the small screen in a potential series.

According to sources, via TMZ, Warwick reached out and spoke to Teyana by phone for a while about Dionne’s biographical series ideas, and Teyana expressed her desire to play the part.

The duo also discussed producing the series through Taylor’s production company, “The Aunties Production.”