*“It’s released January 22nd…digital and CD. The CD has a nice cover. Some people really like CDs, want to hold it,” said Bill Champlin about his new solo album “Livin’ for Love” (Imagen Records). Its single “Reason to Believe” is currently being promoted.

Bill is the former front-man for the group Chicago (”Hard Habit to Break”) – for 28 years continuously touring on the bands’ success, and is an infamous songwriter/producer for artists such as Earth Wind and Fire (“After the Love is Gone”) and George Benson (“Turn Your Love Around”). Those two singles, some of my favorite songs, each garnered him a Grammy Award win. Let us not forget his song picked up for a television series of the same name, “In the Heat of the Night,” which premiered in 1988.

“I started taking piano lessons at 5 and joined my first group at 14,” Champlin said. When I said how amazing it is that he is still deep-into the music business with all he has done, he laughed a little and said, “It’s mainly because I can’t do anything else.”

“It (“Livin’ for Love”) has a couple Pop songs…the CD has a booklet,” said the keyboardist, guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer and arranger about the tangible version of his new project. “It tells you who is playing what. The single came from out of nowhere. We (him and his wife) were sent a track, ‘Reason to Believe’. I heard it and we said we on this, and we sent him the melody and lyrics.”

The song was not made because of the pandemic but Bill said it was fitting to release it now.

“The song is about gratitude. It’s a cool song and when you know the history of it… One of the few ways to touch is through music,” he said sincerely. “My son passed away 4 years ago and I couldn’t write a song about him for 2 years.”

Bill came to a point where he was able to open up again and the result is “Livin’ to Love”, which will give us a “Reason to Believe.”

The hit-maker formed Sons of Champlin in 1965 when he was 18 years old. They still play together to this day. That is amazing when you look at his life includes almost 30 years as the front-man for a legendary “always touring” group – Chicago, is a two-time Grammy-winning songwriter for Earth, Wind & Fire and George Benson, and therefore making him a very sought after musician, songwriter and producer for such industry icons as Patti LaBelle, Elton John, Lou Rawls, Boz Scaggs, Donna Summer, Nancy Wilson, Amy Grant, Neil Diamond, and Kenny Rogers.

“There is so much anger in the world,” said the Oakland native in talking about the condition of the U.S. today and how fitting his single “Reason to Believe” is for its people. In explaining where that anger comes from he said, “I just want the media to tell me…what happened. It (the visuals) causes people to be angry and they don’t know why they’re angry.”

The “Livin’ for Love” CD, with the “Reason to Believe” single, will help you eliminate that anger. You can go to his website for the hard copy and for the digital copy wherever digital releases are sold. www.BillChamplin.com www.ImagenRecords.com

