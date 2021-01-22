Friday, January 22, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Shaq Tells Utah’s Donovan Mitchell to his Face, ‘You Don’t Have What it Takes.’ Watch Spida’s Reaction.

By EURPublisher01
0

73371DA4-0BC4-4C9D-B70C-D41D06415D1C_1_201_a
Shaquille O’Neal speaks with Donovan “Spida” Mitchell of the Utah Jazz on TNT’s Inside the NBA (Jan. 21, 2021)

*Was this supposed to be tough love?

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has perplexed the internet after a weird post-game exchange with Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

Moments after leading his team to a 129-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans – the Jazz’s seventh straight win, thanks to Mitchell’s game-high 36 points – Shaq came straight for the star during his interview on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

“I said tonight that you are one of my favorite players but you don’t have what it takes to get to the next level,” Shaq started. “I said it on purpose because I wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?”

Mitchell appeared thrown by the question.

“Aight,” he responded before expanding. “I’ve been hearing that since my rookie season. I’m just going to keep doing what I do.”

Shaq said: “That’s what I wanted to hear you say, love your game brother, keep it up.”

Huh?

Watch below:

Here’s the entire interview:

Shaq was in a weird mood all day on Thursday. During a virtual drop-in to ESPN’s “First Take” hours earlier, he tried to convince co-host Stephen A. Smith that he still had six-pack abs. He texted Smith a photo as “proof” while on the air.

Watch Stephen A’s reaction below:

Previous articleNew Black-Owned Video Sharing Platform Offers An Uncensored Space for Black Creatives
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
Social Heat

Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 1
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Julez Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 13
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO