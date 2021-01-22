Luenell Reacts to Dr. Dre’s Reputation As ‘Notorious Woman Beater’ [VIDEO]

Comedienne Luenell has much to say about Azealia Banks digging up and cookng her dead cat, and Dr. Dre’s reputation for being a “notorious woman beater.”

In an interview with VladTV, Luenell was asked about Banks’ latest stunt for social media, and Dre’s bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Nicole Young.

Young has recently come forward with allegations of physical and emotional abuse against the music mogul.

We previously reported… she details the abuse in a legal filing submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Dec. 29. In the docs, she claims Dre held a gun to her head twice during their marriage.

As noted by SandraRose, multiple women over the years have insisted they were punched, and even shot at by Dre.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre: Music Mogul Remains in ICU Week After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

At the time of Luenell’s interview with VladTV, Dre was still in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a brain aneurysm. The comedian said a lot of women are not hoping for a speedy recovery.

“Now, one would say, does Dre get a pass at being such a notorious woman beater because he makes good music? One would say. One would say that some people ain’t gonna be praying for Dr. Dre. A lot of women, you know, but you can get a pass, it seems, if you’re popular, you know. He a notorious woman beater. I love Dr. Dre’s music, don’t get it f*cked up, and I don’t want to see any of our icons die, rest in peace to Ecstasy, you know.”

She continued: “…Some of the charges his wife was making was even that he had been violent with her. His track record sucks.”

Luenell noted that Dre’s violence toward women is a “character flaw”.

Hear her tell it via the clip below: