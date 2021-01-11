Monday, January 11, 2021
Dr. Dre: Music Mogul Remains in ICU Week After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

By Ny MaGee
dr. dre

*Dr. Dre reportedly remians in intensive care a week after he was taken to the hospital when he suffered a brain aneurysm. According to reports, doctors still don’t know what caused his brain to bleed.

Hours after he was hospitplized over the health scare, the music mogul released a statement on his Instagram page Tuesday, in whch he assured fans he’s “doing great” and will be out of the hospital soon. But a week later, and he remains down and out. 

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!,” the statement read. 

A day later, Dre was targeted in a potential attempted burglary after trespassers were caught near his home while he was hospitalized.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Hospitalized with Brain Aneurysm – in Intensive Care Unit, but Says He’s ‘Doing Great’

While he’s been at the hospital, Dre has been dealing with his messy divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole Young.

We previously reported that he agreed to pay her $2 million in temporary spousal support. Dre had to sign the latest agreement from his bed at Cedars Sinai Hospital. 

Young, 50, filed for divorce last summer summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children.

In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young filed documents contesting the prenup. 

According to TMZ, Young was demanding $2 milliom per month, and another $5 mil in attorney’s fees, which a judge ruled in October Dre will not be responsible to pay. The music mogul agreed to the spousal support payment until the next divorce hearing in April. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

