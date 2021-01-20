Brawl Erupts At Spirit Airlines Gate in Detroit over Carry-On Size (Watch)

*Three Spirit Airlines travelers were not trying to hear that their carry-ons were too big and had to be checked, instead choosing to fight the boarding agents who gave them the bad news.

It all went down at Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday (Jan. 17) as passengers were boarding Spirit Airlines flight 646 to Atlanta. “The agents asked the group to verify that their carry-on bags were sized appropriately for the aircraft prior to boarding, at which time the passengers became combative,” Spirit Airlines spokesperson Field Sutton told The New York Post. “The agents attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft.”

Viral video shows one of the agents being taken to the floor and pounded by the assailants, one of whom gave the baby she was carrying to someone so she could get in her licks.

Both agents suffered injuries, and one of the agents was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, according to airline officials. Two of the perpetrators were reportedly arrested and the third was cited and released. All were banned from flying Spirit Airlines ever again.

“This was not a fight. Describing it as a fight is untrue to our agents. In actuality, three passengers attacked our agents without provocation,” a statement from Spirit Airlines said of the altercation. “All of us at Spirit wish the agents a speedy recovery and thank them for their courage and professionalism,” the airline said in an email statement.

Watch below: