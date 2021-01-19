Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Maskless White Man Says He Was Kicked Out Of Walmart Because of His Race (Watch)

*A white North Carolina Walmart shopper, who was asked to follow the store’s mask policy, was filmed on Dec. 31 trying to convince police officers that he was being targeted over his race.

It’s “because I’m white” he told cops, while yelling at store staffers and other shoppers, including the child that was filming him.

“I don’t know what county you are, but in my county, my sheriff said that’s an unlawful mandate. My sheriff said that.” he continued.

The aforementioned sheriff, Iredell County sheriff Darren Campbell, has since released a statement maintaining that the man’s claims were false. He stated, “I wear a mask.”

Walmart’s mask violator was informed about the county’s recent mask policies and escorted out of the store.

