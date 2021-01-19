Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Delonte West Now Reportedly Employed at Rehab Center he Checked Into in September (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

El5_PRWW0AAT5XP-e1604419791911
Delonte West (R) in the rehab facility where he is now reportedly employed

*Troubled former NBA guard Delonte West is now working at the Florida rehab facility that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped him enter in September.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, West is employed at Rebound therapy center and continues to keep in touch with Cuban, who also helped West reunite with his mom.

TMZ Sports reported in October that Cuban personally picked West up at a Dallas gas station and got him into a treatment facility, where he underwent drug and alcohol detox.

A photo of a seemingly homeless West went viral in September, which is what led Cuban to step in with the assist.

Cuban spoke about West and his recovery back in October:


TMZ did an update on West’s rehab activities in November:

Previous articleApple CEO Tim Cook Defends Removal of Parler After Deadly Capitol Chaos, App Might ‘Never’ Return [VIDEO]
Next articleWendy Williams Blasts Brother for Brawling with Family Member at Mom’s Funeral [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Julez Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 7
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
Social Heat

Word is Trump’s Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit

Fisher Jack - 0
*CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday. Trump administration...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 1
*Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother's funeral following her November 29 passing. The funeral was stated...
Read more
Social Heat

Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

Fisher Jack - 0
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO