Delonte West Now Reportedly Employed at Rehab Center he Checked Into in September (Video)

*Troubled former NBA guard Delonte West is now working at the Florida rehab facility that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped him enter in September.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, West is employed at Rebound therapy center and continues to keep in touch with Cuban, who also helped West reunite with his mom.

TMZ Sports reported in October that Cuban personally picked West up at a Dallas gas station and got him into a treatment facility, where he underwent drug and alcohol detox.

A photo of a seemingly homeless West went viral in September, which is what led Cuban to step in with the assist.

Cuban spoke about West and his recovery back in October:



TMZ did an update on West’s rehab activities in November: