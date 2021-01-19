Tuesday, January 19, 2021
American Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Isolation Speaks Out [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*The American teen who was jailed for breaching quarantine orders while traveling to the Cayman Islands is speaking out for the first time since returning to the U.S.

We previously reported, Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID isolation protocols. Her family even pleaded with President Donald Trump and the U.S. government for help.

The 18-year-old college student faced a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to breaking the Cayman Islands’ mandatory 14-day Covid-19 isolation for visitors. According to NBC.com, the pre-med student from Georgia traveled to visit her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, who was in the Cayman Islands for a jet-skiing competition. Mack did not isolate for the mandatory 14 days and she abandoned her tracking device to ditch isolation to attend Ramgeet’s jet-skiing competition.

She was arrested for knowingly violating the islands’ mandatory COVID quarantine rules. Ramgeet was charged with aiding and abetting her.

READ MORE: Skylar Mack: Family of Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Isolation Begs Trump for Help

The pair served approximately one month of what was originally a four-month sentence, later reduced to two, per PEOPLE.

Speaking to ABC News in an exclusive interview, Mack admitted, “The anger, the disappointment — it’s all justified.” She added, “I deserved it. I was like, ‘You know what? I made this mistake, and it sucks, but you did it to yourself.”

Hear her tell it via the Twitter video embeds above/below.

“It was a selfish decision,” said Mack later in the interview. “There’s no reason that I could give you to grant me a second chance. I don’t expect anybody to ever forgive me. But I would like for them to at least let me be able to show them that I did learn from it.”

On Jan. 7, the Cayman Islands government released a statement announcing Mack and Ramgeet’searly release from prison early, as the island’s Prison Service approved their “applications for pre-discharge leave, under the terms of section 30 (2) of Prisons Law.”

“The applications were considered by the office of the Director of Prisons and approved subject to compliance with specific license conditions. Both will be released from Prison on 15 January and Miss Mack will depart Cayman that same day. At that time both will have completed their sentence in accordance with Cayman Law. Neither have received any special dispensation,” the press release read.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

