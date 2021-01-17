Sunday, January 17, 2021
Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

*Wendy Williams‘ brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother’s funeral following her November 29 passing.

The funeral was stated to have occurred in Miami, where Shirley Williams lived.

Before taking time off from her self-titled show to be with family, Wendy broke her silence stating, “She died. My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago. You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago.”

While some time has passed, the legendary personality’s brother, Thomas “Tommy” Williams is still feeling hurt over his sister absence and decided to go live on YouTube to vent. Tommy starts with, “I really miss my mother.” He goes on to explain how he doesn’t “understand so many things that have occurred during this time,” and goes on to reference family issues that’ve been occurring and questions he’s not getting answers to, specifically why Wendy missed their mother’s funeral and how she went back to work, like nothing happened. #Socialites thoughts?

