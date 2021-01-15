Friday, January 15, 2021
Tyler Perry to Receive Humanitarian Award at Upcoming Oscars

By Ny MaGee
*Tyler Perry is set to be honored at this year’s Oscars.

The Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday that the Hollywood mogul will be the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“There has been such widespread generosity in our industry that limiting the Hersholt Humanitarian Award to one recipient, this year in particular, was impossible. So, we are breaking with tradition and giving two awards to honor that spirit,” Academy president David Rubin said in a statement.

READ MORE: Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry

“Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker,” Rubin continued. “He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored. The work of the MPTF is more vital than ever, and the organization has gone above and beyond to help our community. The sheer number of individuals and families–from every corner of our industry’s workforce–aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Perry will share the honor with Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), marking the first time the Academy gives the award to two recipients. 

Perry’s 22 feature films, 20 stage plays, 13 TV shows and two bestselling books have reportedly generated more than $2 billion to date, per ABC News.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards will take place on April 25.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

