Film
Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry
*Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.
“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.
According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film. It was previously announced that “Insecure” co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on the script, per Deadline.
“Sister Act 3” will debut on Disney+.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Goldberg discussed the film during appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” in October. When the host asked why a third film hasn’t happened, the actress explained, “Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” Goldberg said.
“And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”
The film was among several projects revealed Thursday during the virtual Disney Investor Day presentation. The titles are set to air across its various TV and movie platforms, including a series based on the “Alien” movie franchise, set to air on FX.
The company also announced a sequel to “Enchanted” along with a prequel to “Toy Story.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
JAY-Z Drops First MONOGRAM (Cannabis) Products
*Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter has announced the first product drop from his inaugural cannabis brand, MONOGRAM.
According to the press release, after 18 months of careful strain selection and meticulous cultivation practices, MONOGRAM’s core collection of products debuts to the world today, marking a new chapter within the cannabis space predicated on dignity, care and consistency.
We previously reported, the rapper’s first line of cannabis in a joint venture with California-based weed company Caliva.
Monogram debuted its website and Instagram account in October, providing fans with a glimpse of the product.
“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked,” shared Mr. Carter in a press release. “I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”
READ MORE: Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
Hand Finished pic.twitter.com/jFHoCQj7av
— MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) October 23, 2020
As noted in the press release, Monogram aims to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today,” with “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality.”
The newly introduced MONOGRAM strains – No. 88, No. 96, No. 70 and No. 01 – are currently available via the brand’s three product classes:
THE OG HANDROLL – The first product of its kind, THE OG HANDROLL (SRP: $50) takes inspiration from the smoke experience of a premium cigar, but implements a proprietary roll technique allowing the flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. Highly trained artisan rollers break the flower down by hand and roll using a time-honored process that was specially architected by MONOGRAM Culture & Cultivation Ambassador DeAndre Watson. A true work of art and craftsmanship that cannot be automated, the roll itself burns clean and clear every time.
LOOSIES PREROLL PACK – The LOOSIES PREROLL PACK (SRP: $40) contains four 0.4g prerolls that have been individually wrapped to foster communal smoking with ease. Each is filled with flower that has been produced to exacting standards to ensure a premium experience. The packaging itself makes a statement and reflects the magic held within: bold, convenient, top-shelf quality – wherever, whenever. •
FLOWER – Available in 2g and 4g jars, MONOGRAM FLOWER (SRP: $40 & $70) is cannabis perfected. Grown in small batches to maintain control and quality, each flower is hand-selected and hand-finished by MONOGRAM experts to provide the best possible experience, from grow to smoke. The bold packaging provides a showcase piece, while keeping the cannabis fresh and protected from UV light
Jay-Z joined Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist last July as part of a multi-year partnership. The hip-hop icon detailed his role in a statement, saying that he will help the company with creative decisions, outreach efforts and strategy — focusing on the social justice issues surrounding legalization, Rolling Stone reported.
Per a statement, Jay’s efforts will include “advocacy, job training and overall employee and workforce development.”
“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” the hip-hop star said in a statement at the time. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”
Check out the MONOGRAM products below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Deebo is Dead – Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies at 62: Report
*Whoa! Here’s some crazy and unfortunate news. Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who found fame from playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys – like “Deebo” in films like “Friday” – has died, reports TMZ. Lister was 62.
The site says law enforcement sources say they got a call from the actor’s Marina Del Rey condo Thursday afternoon, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Sources say Lister was not transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
As of this posting, the coroner is still at Lister’s home, but there’s no word yet on a cause of death.
MORE ON EURWEB: Dionne Warwick Claps Back at Wendy Williams for Talking About Her 2002 Marijuana Charge [VIDEO]
Here’s more via TMZ:
Though “Tiny” began landing his bullying bad guy roles in the ’80s, he’s most famous for his hilarious turn as Deebo in “Friday” and the sequel, “Next Friday.”
He also played President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film, “The Fifth Element,” and more recently appeared the box office smash hit, “The Dark Knight.” He voiced the character Finnick in “Zootopia” as well.Along with acting, Tommy had 2 short pro wrestling stints, and starred alongside Hulk Hogan — as the bad guy, Zeus, of course — in the 1989 film, “No Holds Barred.”
Oh, and if ya didn’t know, his nickname is pure irony … “Tiny” was 6’5″.
When we last saw him out and about, “Tiny” couldn’t have been nicer … talking to us about another Deebo currently playing in the NFL, and dishing out some new “Friday” info.
Earlier this year, Lister used his bullying powers for the greater good … getting word out to help grieving families — and a few months before that, he was warning kids to stay inside during the early days of the pandemic.
Tommy Lister was 62.
Developing …
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dionne Warwick Claps Back at Wendy Williams for Talking About Her 2002 Marijuana Charge [VIDEO]
*Dionne Warwick has clapped back at Wendy Williams for discussing the singer’s past marijuana charge.
“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick, 79, tweeted on Wednesday. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”
Warwick hopes that Wendy can keep the singer’s name out of her mouth going forward.
“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” she said. “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”
She added, “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it,” along with a clown and smiley emoji.
READ MORE: Wendy Williams Announces the Death of Her Mom, Shirley Williams (Watch)
During her show on Wednesday, Williams also commented on Warwick’s Twitter account.
“She doesn’t like me though, I know she doesn’t like me,” Williams then said, adding, “She’s been here. She’s a friend to the show. She’s a friend to the show ’cause she has something to promote and we’re the social influencers and she’s smart.”
Williams continued, “But, once she gets off the show, you know she’s probably like, ‘Bitch.’ It’s okay, Ms. Warwick, it’s okay.”
She then recalled Warwick’s 2002 marijuana charge for possession.
“I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting, but I think that Brittani is her right hand. After Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud,” Williams said.
She continued, “Well, you remember a few years ago, aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey and you know, Jersey now has the bud. But, Miami is ‘buddier.’ TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it [and] it was weed… Yeah, she’s still [consuming marijuana.] After midnight, a little bud, a little Chardonnay.”
Williams went on to address Warwick directly, saying “we’re only having fun with you.”
“Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends [it] and I think that’s a great thing,” Williams said. “I think if you’re a person of a particular age, you need social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids, not to them, at them. But you did need someone in your family to make sure that you’re coming off correct.”
Watch Wednesday’s show below:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer