Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry

*Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter has announced the first product drop from his inaugural cannabis brand, MONOGRAM.

According to the press release, after 18 months of careful strain selection and meticulous cultivation practices, MONOGRAM’s core collection of products debuts to the world today, marking a new chapter within the cannabis space predicated on dignity, care and consistency.

We previously reported, the rapper’s first line of cannabis in a joint venture with California-based weed company Caliva.

Monogram debuted its website and Instagram account in October, providing fans with a glimpse of the product.

“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked,” shared Mr. Carter in a press release. “I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

As noted in the press release, Monogram aims to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today,” with “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality.”

The newly introduced MONOGRAM strains – No. 88, No. 96, No. 70 and No. 01 – are currently available via the brand’s three product classes:

THE OG HANDROLL – The first product of its kind, THE OG HANDROLL (SRP: $50) takes inspiration from the smoke experience of a premium cigar, but implements a proprietary roll technique allowing the flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. Highly trained artisan rollers break the flower down by hand and roll using a time-honored process that was specially architected by MONOGRAM Culture & Cultivation Ambassador DeAndre Watson. A true work of art and craftsmanship that cannot be automated, the roll itself burns clean and clear every time.

LOOSIES PREROLL PACK – The LOOSIES PREROLL PACK (SRP: $40) contains four 0.4g prerolls that have been individually wrapped to foster communal smoking with ease. Each is filled with flower that has been produced to exacting standards to ensure a premium experience. The packaging itself makes a statement and reflects the magic held within: bold, convenient, top-shelf quality – wherever, whenever. •

FLOWER – Available in 2g and 4g jars, MONOGRAM FLOWER (SRP: $40 & $70) is cannabis perfected. Grown in small batches to maintain control and quality, each flower is hand-selected and hand-finished by MONOGRAM experts to provide the best possible experience, from grow to smoke. The bold packaging provides a showcase piece, while keeping the cannabis fresh and protected from UV light

Jay-Z joined Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist last July as part of a multi-year partnership. The hip-hop icon detailed his role in a statement, saying that he will help the company with creative decisions, outreach efforts and strategy — focusing on the social justice issues surrounding legalization, Rolling Stone reported.

Per a statement, Jay’s efforts will include “advocacy, job training and overall employee and workforce development.”

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” the hip-hop star said in a statement at the time. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Check out the MONOGRAM products below: