Camera Captures Hero Teen Saving 6-Year-Old from Pit Bull Attack (Watch)

*Mason Lindman, 6, was playing with his friends in the driveway of his family’s Houston area home when he made eye contact with a pitbull that was roaming free without a leash. The dog charged Mason, knocking him to the ground. His friends ran inside to get Mason’s mom.

Jillian Lindman looked outside to see her boy being mauled by the pitbull and ran out to help, but a Good (and brave) Samaritan beat her to the punch.

Grant Brown, a 19-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood, saw the attack and dashed toward Mason.

“As soon as I noticed, I just ran over there without thinking. And I didn’t know how, but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy,” Grant Brown said.

The pit bull looked up, saw Brown, and took off after the teen, leaving Mason free to run inside to his mom. Meanwhile, the dog chased down and attacked Brown. However, Grant was strong and kept the dog’s teeth away and managed to scare the pit bull off.

Jillian Lindman said: “I just wanna give the guy a hug, you know. There’s nothing I could do but just say ‘thank you.’”

Watch below: