Adorable Baby’s Reaction to Grandpa’s Sax Serenade Goes Viral (Watch)

*The facial expressions made by this baby boy as he listens to his grandfather play the saxophone was so moving that it has gone viral.

The boy, Braylon, sits at what appears to be a dining room table. His gramps, Joe Sims, stands on the opposite side playing a sax rendition of Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “You Know My Name.” Braylon, with a grin on his face, watches his paw paw intently, appearing to light up even more when a note strikes a chord, as if he’s thinking, “You better play that horn, Grandpa.”

Watch below, followed by Cobbs Leonard’s live version of “You Know My Name.”

Unedited video below: