New MCU Scarlet Witch Series ‘WanadaVision’ (Watch)

By Fahnia Thomas
*The Scarlet Witch has a new series with her beau!

Welcome to “WandaVision” premiering on Disney+ tomorrow. The series is a blend of classic television, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living in suburbia.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with Olsen about relationships, rebirths and Marvel.

Q: What are three of your favorite things about Wanda and Vision’s relationship?

EO: I love their ignorance, their neuroses and their playfulness in this show.

(L -R): Paul Bettany as VIsion and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Q: This is your sixth Marvel film, what do you do differently from project to project? Either with the character or personally.

EO: Every project has felt really unique because I always focus on what’s required of me. With “Avengers: Endgame” I’m just in a battle at the end and there’s a tangible amount of things that were required of me but with “WandaVision” everything was required of me. I love when my job forces me to do that it. It reinvested my soul into Wanda. She’s always a part of me because it’s been six years. It’s a rebirth of my experience with her.

WANDAVISION
(L-R): Paul Bettany as VIsion and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Q: What are three major differences filming the series versus the movies?

EO: The thing that feels the same is the crew size and the attention to detail. From the department front – from props, to set design, to costume, hair and makeup – all those things were there. The biggest difference was we had to work three times faster than on the movies. On the movies we have very little amount of work in a day – it’s a full day but the actual screen time that we film is very small. For the TV show it was about three times the amount of a film. It asked a lot of us.

For more details on Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” follow @WandaVision

Fahnia Thomas

