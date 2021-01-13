‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ Poster and Trailer Available Now / LOOK

*Comedy fans get ready for “Breaking News in Yuba County.” It’s not only funny, but it also has drama, too.

The new flick is directed by Tate Taylor, from a screenplay by Amanda Idoko. Check out the trailer above and the poster below.

Here’s the summary: After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a city-wide search in Yuba County to find him. In an effort to prolong her newfound fame, she stumbles into hilarious hijinks as her world turns upside down, dodging a wanna-be mobster (Awkwafina), a relentless local policewoman (Regina Hall), her half-sister (Mila Kunis) a local news reporter desperate for a story, and her husband’s dead-beat brother (Jimmi Simpson), who all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance. Directed by Tate Taylor and written by Amanda Idoko, Breaking News in Yuba County is a dark and twisted comedy that explores the outrageous lengths some will go to in order to garner some much-desired attention.

Credits

Director: Tate Taylor

Writer: Amanda Idoko

Producers: Jake Gyllenhall, Tate Taylor, John Norris, Franklin Leonard, Riva Marker

Cast: Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Jimmi Simpson, Juliette Lewis, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clifton Collins, Jr., Keong Sim

