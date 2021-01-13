Wednesday, January 13, 2021
‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Jhonni Blaze Opens Up About Her Depression [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” and it finds Jhonni Blaze getting together with Deb to talk about her mental health, depression and new perspective on life. 

According to the press release, this season of GUHH, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

This week, Jhonni owns up to her attitude and problematic behavior in the past, telling Deb, “I understand why people won’t take to me. It’s embarrassing and I know you know it’s embarrassing.” 

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

Deb then offers her this prime piece of advice, “You can’t allow anything to take you somewhere else.”

Jhonni replies, “I was in the way of my own self and sometimes that is the hardest thing to tell somebody and admit.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above. 

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, despite warnings, Bow threatens to tell all about his exes on his new album. When an ex shows up in ATL, Bow is forced to face the past. Deb’s secret creates turmoil that could tank her reputation. The stress of it sends someone over the edge.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

