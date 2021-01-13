Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Bongo ByTheWay Teams Up with Jazmine Sullivan & H.E.R on 'Girl Like Me' Single

By Fisher Jack
Bongo ByTheWay
Bongo ByTheWay

*Today, internationally acclaimed super-producer, songwriter, entertainer Bongo ByTheWay unveils his first production for the new year with extraordinary R&B sensations Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. for “Girl Like Me” via RCA Records. Available to purchase and stream here today, the powerful, acoustic-style single will accompany Jazmine Sullivan’s forthcoming EP Heaux Tales, which arrives on January 8, 2021.

Deemed as “one of music’s most in-demand producers” by The Source a few weeks ago, Bongo experienced an undeniable winning streak of the 2020 year – earning two 2021 Grammy nominations for his contributions to Kanye West’s Jesus Is King (Best Contemporary Christian Music Album) and Ant Clemons Happy To Be Here (Best R&B Album). Moreover, his recent production (again) with Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake for the critically-acclaimed record “Better Days” continues to bring forth a beacon of hope and inspiration during these unprecedented times.

Bongo produced many of the most significant projects of last year, including Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The StarsTy Dolla $ign’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Teyana Taylor’s The Album and more. Living by his manta dream, build, prosper Bongo ByTheWay sets his a strong tone for 2021 as the world stands by all he has in store for the new year. 

MORE NEWS: Joshua Holmes: Texas ‘Prophet’ Caught in Sex Tape Scandal with Multiple Women

About Bongo ByTheWay
Uforo “Bongo” Ebong, better known as Bongo ByTheWay, is a Grammy-winning platinum record producer originally from Nigeria and raised in both Florida and Rhode Island (currently residing in Los Angeles, CA). Bongo became known for his unparalleled talent with productionhe also plays bass, piano and a multitude of other percussion instruments. As a child who grew up in the church, Bongo took to music as an outlet early on and received teaching from his musically inclined older brother beginning at age eight. By the time he was eleven Bongo began creating his own beats and got his first major placement on a Musiq Soulchild track when he was only 18. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Florida, Bongo relocated to the entertainment epicenter of Los Angeles to focus on his music full-time. But despite his early expression of talent and validation from big names in the industry, Bongo ByTheWay never stopped striving to get better and better and merge his instrumentalist background with the wave of new technology available. As the rising super-producer has explained, I grew up appreciating organic sounds. I played in the church, I grew up listening to Erykah Badu and The Roots, people that really have that feel of the instrumentation. But at the same time, I do appreciate the nuances of technology because they allow you to express yourself in a new way and have different soundscapes that are cutting edge.” 

Keep up with Bongo ByTheWay
WEBSITE: https://www.bongobytheway.com
IG: @BongoByTheWay

source: Paul Thom – thethombrand.com     

Fisher Jack

