Tuesday, January 12, 2021
ENTER TO WIN: ‘Spell’ Movie Kit Giveaway

By Ny MaGee
*In celebration of the home video release of the horror film “Spell,” we’re giving away a movie-themed kit full of goodies to one lucky reader!

Directed by Mark Tonderai and starring Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine, “Spell” arrives to Blu-ray and DVD on January 12th.

via press release:

SYNOPSIS: While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family.  He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

Now, for what’s in it for YOU…

SPELL GIVEAWAY

The “Spell” home entertainment kit contains a DVD copy of the movie, a jar of popcorn kernels; four vials of seasonings featuring common Appalachian flavors; five blood-red tea lights; Mules and Men, a treasury of Black America’s folklore.

For your chance to the kit, read the details below on how to enter the giveaway and submit the entry form.

HOW TO ENTER:

Beginning January 12, 2021 until 12:00pm ET on January 15, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”), you can enter the EURweb.com “SPELL,” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) online, by completing and submitting the online entry form below, (limit one (1) online entry, per valid email address, per eligible person per day). This Sweepstake is open only to legal residents of the U.S. and its territories, possessions, and commonwealths who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary. Winners are randomly selected and notified via email within 48 hours after the contest ends. The winner(s) is responsible for paying any taxes related to the prize (if applicable). EURweb.com has the right to obtain and publicize winners name across social media platforms. *Void where prohibited by law.

Contest

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

