Monday, January 11, 2021
House Majority Whip James Clyburn Says Capitol Hill Attack Was An Inside Job [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*House Majority Whip James Clyburn believes someone on the inside knew the deadly attack on Capitol Hill was set to go down on Wednesday. 

“I have an unmarked office—you got to know exactly where it is,” the South Carolina Democrat told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It’s where I spend most of my time doing my work as the majority whip. I have a staff who work real hard trying to keep up with the members—trying to make sure they do an effective job of managing the votes once they get to the floor.”

Clyburn believes his inner office was targeted by the mob.

“For some reason, these people showed up at that office. But the office where my name is on the door … was not disturbed. I’m just saying, they didn’t go to where my name was—they went where I usually hang out. So That to me indicates something untoward may have been going on.”

READ MORE: Congressman James Clyburn Says Reparations to Black America 'Not Gonna Happen' (WATCH)

Clyburn appeared in an interview with CBS News on Friday and noted that someone on the inside of the Capitol was “complicit” in the events.

“I do believe that something was going on,” Clyburn told CBS anchor Lana Zak. “They knew where to go. I’ve been told … by some other Congress people that their staff are saying that they saw people being allowed into the building through side doors. Who opened those side doors for these protesters, or I call them these mobsters, to come into the building, not through the main entrance where magnetometers are but through side doors. Yes, somebody on the inside of those buildings were complicit in this.”


Clyburn said he knew something was curiously suspicious Wednesday morning when he got to the Capitol and “the perimeter had not been established.”

“There were no security people on the steps. They were all out in a place which I thought gave low security. They were not just derelict. You could say they were complicit,” he continued. 

Trump’s insurrectionists attacked the Capitol building in effort to Stop the Steal as lawmakers were counting the Electoral College votes.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has resigned following the incident, and will leave his post on Jan. 16.

