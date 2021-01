*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses Warnock’s Senate win in Georgia. He also looks at the state of wealth as we enter 2021.

Moore particularly looks at the wealth of Blacks in Georgia, the state of Black politics, and what the expectations should be of Warnock as a Black senator that built himself on Dr. Martin Luther King jr.

He also delves into the chaos we saw in the chambers of congress as white right-wingers stormed Capitol Hill last week.