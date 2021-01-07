Thursday, January 7, 2021
Alabama Couple Who Kidnapped Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, 3, Charged with Her Murder

By Ny MaGee
*An Alabama couple accused of kidnapping and killing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been indicted on capital murder charges.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown, 30, were charged last July with one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, Trussville Tribune reported. McKinney was abducted in October 2019 while at a birthday party in Birmingham. The kidnapping happened at Tom Brown Village public housing community off of Messer-Airport Highway.

The Birmingham Police Department announced on Facebook at the time that Crime Stoppers was offering a $20,000 reward for information related to her whereabouts. 

Stallworth and Brown were arrested after a tip led investigators to the vehicle they allegedly used to snatch the child. McKinney’s body was found on Oct. 22, in a landfill in Birmingham, after Brown directed authorities to a dumpster where the child’s remains were recovered.

Here’s more from the Tribune:

An autopsy found that the toddler was given methamphetamine and Trazodone, an anti-depressant and sedative sometimes used to treat insomnia, before she was killed and her body left in the dumpster. The autopsy found that she died by asphyxiation.

Stallworth and Brown have been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on charges of capital murder of a child and capital murder during a kidnapping, per PEOPLE. Brown claims Stallworth sexually assaulted Kamille before her death. The couple has no connection to the child or her family, according to the report. 

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told reporters in October 2019.

If convicted, the couple face the death penalty. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

