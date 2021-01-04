Monday, January 4, 2021
Is Joe Biden Considering Barack Obama for Attorney General?!

By Fisher Jack
President Barack Obama walks with Vice President Joe Biden along the Colonnade, Feb. 3, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

*The names of Barack and Michelle Obama have been bandied about in conversations about potential positions within the Biden administration.

The latest suggestion is the nomination of former President Barack Obama as the next Attorney General of the United States. In an op-ed piece for The Hill website, law professor Douglas Kmiec put it out there: Instead of borrowing famous lines and even professionals from the Obama administration, President-elect Biden should call on the man himself to join his team.

While the Biden-Harris administration has made numerous nominations and appointments including health, economic and foreign policy teams, nothing yet regarding law and order. Among the names mentioned for the Attorney General position are former U.S. Senator Doug Jones, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Judge Merrick Garland. Garland was the Obama choice to fill the Supreme Court seat following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Majority Leader McConnell refused to bring the nomination to the Senate citing the proximity of the nomination to the 2016 election.

Michelle Obama & Joe Biden (Getty)

Kmiec, a former member of the Legal Counsel Office during the Senior Bush and Reagan administrations, suggests the “fastest way to re-establish the rule of law is for Biden to nominate Obama as attorney general.” He also suggests other moves for Biden to consider, including retaining Christopher Wray as FBI Director. This, along with Obama as Attorney General, will suggest during these volatile times, to “estranged voters, Democrat, Republican or independent—that he is governing in the national interest.”

Lastly, Professor Kmiec adds, this unprecedented move of nominating a former President as Attorney General would be “perfect preparation for subsequent additional public service on the Supreme Court.”

source: The Hill

