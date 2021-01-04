Monday, January 4, 2021
Pitiful and Pathetic: Here’s the Full Audio of Trump Begging GA’s Secretary of State to ‘Find’ Him Election Votes

*Audio of President Donald Trump pleading with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in a one-hour phone call Saturday has been posted online by the Washington Post.

The outlet obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump badgered, berated and begged Raffensperger to act, and at one point suggested he could be guilty of a “criminal offense,”  by knowing about alleged election interference and not reporting it. Trump also asked that officials determine that ballots were shredded in Fulton County and that Dominion election machinery was removed or tampered with.

Throughout the call, Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel rejected Trump’s assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

Trump wasn’t trying to hear it.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” he said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

Raffensperger responded: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

At another point, Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump may have opened himself up to legal liability in the phone call, potentially violating federal and state statutes intended to guard against the solicitation of election fraud, according to Politico.

Listen to the full audio below:

