‘Where the Money Reside?!’ Flamboyant Car Salesman’s Pitch Goes Viral – WATCH

*If you’re lookin’ to find out “where the money reside,” you might wanna look up Durell Rellz, a rather, shall we say, flamboyant car salesman, for Richards Honda dealership in Bato Rouge, LA.

You also won’t be surprised to learn Durell is going viral online thanks to his “unique” sales pitch.

For the record, Durrell Rellz’s real name is Durell Smylie. He took to Twitter to post his creative video about the special discount he came up with, in order to hopefully bring in more buyers. He says the pandemic affected sales drastically, which is what inspired his off-the-wall video.

But as you’ve probably figured out, it isn’t about how many cars he sells, it’s about the way he sells them.

He begins the video by popping out of the trunk of a car and chanting, “Because I’m at, where the what? Where the money reside” before explaining the special.

He describes the deal, saying: “I’m doing something really big this month. Any deal that y’all got and they beating us, I’m going to beat… Just give me your VIN and the paper, because I’m in.”

He goes on to say that he frequently creates special deals like this for customers.

“I give all these good deals and everything else,” Smylie says …

“Y’all better ask about me because I do this all the time. Y’all better ask about me.”

According to Smylie, the entire video was made up on the spot.

“Boom, I just started doing it on my own. I would just like to freestyle everything. Nothing is scripted. Nothing is planned,” he said.

By the way, Rickey Smiley uploaded the video to his YouTube channel and captioned the video, “When you mix digital underground with @Gary With Da Tea … Follow Durrell on Instagram @durellyrellz.”

His pitch is so popular that he created a t-shirt line with his catchphrase on the front.

The video has generated many millions of views leading him to copyright and trademark his catchy phrase, “Where the money reside,” reports WBRZ2-TV. The copyright office says it will take 12 to 16 weeks before his application is finalized.

But the question is would you buy a car from Durell?