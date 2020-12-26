Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Hit Songwriters are Driving Uber to Make Ends Meet Amid Pandemic
*Some of the UK’s biggest songwriters have had to turn to driving for ride sharing companies to make ends meet.
“The most successful songwriters in the world can’t pay their rent,” said Fiona Bevan, who has written songs for Kylie Minogue, One Direction, Steps and Lewis Capaldi. “Right now, hit songwriters are driving Ubers. It’s quite shameful.”
At the core of the issue, it seems, is the lack of revenue coming in for music streams. U.S. musician and record producer Nile Rodgers stated as much during a hearing with British lawmakers earlier this month.
Here’s more from the BBC:
MPs heard from musicians including Chic’s Nile Rodgers and saxophonist Soweto Kinch, as well as music managers Maria Forte and Kwame Kwaten. Rodgers said he hadn’t looked into his streaming income before the Covid-19 pandemic “because my tour revenue has been so substantial that I could support my entire organisation”.
After looking into the figures this year, he was “completely shocked.”
READ MORE: Major Artist Teams Up with President of Y.M.M.G. / Photos
“We don’t even know what a stream is worth,” said the musician, adding that “there’s no way you can find out,” because of non-disclosure agreements between record labels and the streaming services. “We must have transparency,” he told the committee.
“I look at the record labels as my partners. And the interesting thing is that every single time I’ve audited my partners, I find money. Every single time.
“And sometimes, it’s staggering, the amount of money.”
Rodgers believes the industry needs to change the way streaming payments are calculated.
“Labels have unilaterally decided that a stream is considered a sale because it maximises their profits,” he said. “Artists and songwriters need to update clauses in their contracts to reflect the true nature of how their songs are being consumed – which is via a licence. It is something that people are borrowing from [the streaming services]”.
“This can now be a great paradigm shift for songwriters and artists all over the world,” he said.
Roders credits include Chic’s “Le Freak,” Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” and David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.”
Sequel to ‘LA Law’ Starring Blair Underwood in the Works At ABC
*ABC is cooking up a sequel to NBC’s “LA Law” starring Blair Underwood.
According to Deadline, the project would see the actor reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins alongside a new team of young lawyers.
Here is the logline for the new version: The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.
READ MORE: Viral Video Showing White Man Guessing N-Word on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is Fake (Watch)
For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/M1sNmkxLrJ
— Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) December 18, 2020
According to Deadline’s exclusive report, the new “ LA Law” is written/executive produced by Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim and Arrow/Legends writer Ubah Mohamed, and directed/executive produced by Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway.
“For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted!,” wrote Underwood on Twitter.
The original “L.A. Law” ran for eight seasons on NBC from 1986-1994, followed by a reunion movie in 2002. Underwood co-starred opposite Corbin Bernsen, Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Michele Greene, Larry Drake and John Spencer.
The series won 15 Emmys, including four for Outstanding Drama Series. Blair received a Golden Globe nomination. In 1995, he was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Oprah Winfrey Sells Most of Her OWN Stake to Discovery for $35M
*Oprah Winfrey has sold most of her stake in OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network to Discovery Inc. in exchange for more than $35 million in the company’s stock.
Winfrey’s company, Harpo Inc., filed to sell half of the 1.34 million shares received in the transaction, according to reports.
Here’s more from Bloomberg:
The deal boosts Discovery’s stake in OWN to 95%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, an increase from more than 70% reported in 2017. The channel was co-founded by Discovery and the longtime talk show host in 2011 as a female-focused network, trading off of Winfrey’s huge popularity.
Winfrey had an agreement with Discovery where she could require the company to purchase part of her interest beginning in 2016. In 2017, Discovery purchased a 25% stake from Winfrey for $70 million. The latest deal suggests the value of the business has declined as smaller cable networks struggle to compete in a streaming world.
READ MORE: The Bluest Eye: Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager Chat About Their Favorite Book on its 50th B-Day (Watch)
#Underground is heading to OWN! Starting Tuesday, January 5, watch the series from the start. pic.twitter.com/g0XtP2Psg6
— Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) December 23, 2020
The OWN content is expected to be part of a new streaming service, Discovery+, which launches next month.
Among the shows currently airing on OWN are “Queen Sugar,” “David Makes Man,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” and “Ready to Love.”
In January, the network will begin airing the former WGN slave series “Underground,” featuring new episodic introductions by cast members and never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, per Deadline.
The critically acclaimed historical drama was co-created by Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) and Joe Pokaski (Cloak & Dagger), starring Aldis Hodge, Jurnee Smollett and Christopher Meloni. The series follows a group of slaves on a daring flight to freedom.
“Underground” ran for two seasons on WGN America before it was cancelled. It will air on OWN beginning Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Shemar Moore: Actor Reveals He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19
*Shemar Moore has revealed to fans that he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message shared on social media, the actor explained that he thought he was suffering from food poisoning before a test for the potentially deadly virus yielded a positive result.
“I HAVE COVID!!!!” he posted. “Just found out moments ago…I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”
Check out his full Instagram message below.
READ MORE: Shemar Moore Insisted ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season Premiere Link to Death of George Floyd (Video)
View this post on Instagram
Discussing his symptoms, Moore wrote, “I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose… I have to accept test results.”
The 50-year-old TV star then acknowledged that his holiday festivities won’t be the same.
“My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half have not been the best… This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But…I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!”
He added, “Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”
This is also Moore’s first Christmas without his beloved mother, as she passed away in February. She was 76 years old.
“This is real life,” he said of her death at the time in emotional videos posted online, per ET. “Your baby boy is OK, but I’m hurt real bad. It’s not a game, it’s not a joke, I’m hurting real bad. … She’s gone. This is my whole life, everything I’ve ever known,” he continued.
“I am heartbroken. Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore was my partner in crime … my Bonnie to my Clyde. Everything I’ve ever known, everything I’ve ever worked hard for, ‘Mama, here comes that man.’ I don’t know life without this woman.”
Moore didn’t specify how his mother died, but noted that she suffered from heart issues and multiple sclerosis.
