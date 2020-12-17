Entertainment
Major Artist Teams Up with President of Y.M.M.G. / Photos
*YAHWEH Poetic, who is the president of Yahweh Magazine Music Group, is no stranger to the game. With his two albums, “Love Invasion” & “The Grand Master,” his music has gotten major streams all over the world.
He has dropped a few singles to keep them guessing but the new album titled: “Unorthodox” is definitely going to be revolutionary to the label as a whole. Coming soon in 2021, “Unorthodox” is going to be blessing speakers around the world with some hard hitting beats, unpredictable lyrics, and all around vibe.
This reinvention of the label includes surprising collaborations with one of them being Ryan Whyte Maloney, one of the main artists of NBC’s “The Voice.” He is a full time songwriter, engineer, and studio producer that’s known for his many songs including “I Am The One” which is his most popular on Spotify.
Poetic and Maloney combined talents to produce the song “Wasn’t Real” that was written by Yahweh poetic. The response was amazing when their social media audiences were given a sneak peak back in November.
This is just the tip of the iceberg because the rest of the artists on the label are killing it in the studio. YAHWEH Kenaniah has his two albums out now: “The Royal Stage 1” and “The Royal Stage 2”; some of his lyrics will blow your mind. YAHWEH ace is coming in fire hot with his modern upbeat rap album called, “Exotic Spending.” People can’t get enough of YS YAHWEH who’s worth jamming to with his cool & fun sound in “6ixteen candles.” For R&B lovers, go check out the single “My Baby” by YAHWEH Harmony.
Howard Hewett’s ‘That’s Christmas’ Now Has a Video, Shot by Shana Mangatal – EUR Exclusive-Watch/Listen
*Howard Hewett has given new life to one of the standout songs on his 2008 holiday album “Howard Hewett Christmas.”
The former Shalamar singer has released a video for “That’s Christmas,” a George Duke produced track that had been quietly nestled in the album for years, until a friend and fan of the song, actress/author Shana Mangatal, felt that the lyrics held particular relevance in this insane 2020.
“I just felt that this song needed to be out there now, and we couldn’t wait until next Christmas,” said Mangatal, explaining the decision to film the video during a pandemic. “So I was like, ‘Howard, we need to do a video for this.’ I never thought. I would be the one putting it together, directing it and editing it with him.”
FUNNY AF: Cold As Balls Podcast: Jemele Hill Joins Kevin Hart and Tries to Change the Name of the Show
Armed with just an iPhone 11 Pro, no storyboards, and absolutely zero experience shooting a video, Mangatal – a former actress who once worked for Michael Jackson’s managers – delivered a video that perfectly captures the timelessness of the lyrics, and the spirit of the season.
“I always wanted to put the song out, but I always wanted it to be accompanied by a visual situation also,” Hewett said of the video, which took just one day in early December to shoot.
“[Mangatal] came out here to the house, we set up some scenes … and just started shooting stuff,” he added.
Mangatal said, “We shot this video in an hour. A lot of the scenes are with the view of a sunset, so we had to catch that sunset, you know how sunsets don’t last very long. The sunset wasn’t even part of the video. It was just going to be him at the piano. But then I looked outside and saw this incredible sunset and I said, “Let’s go outside right now and capture this, so that’s what we did.
“We ran out there. There was nothing to set up, it was just me and my camera.We didn’t really have lighting or anything, it was just me, him and the sunset. That’s it.”
EURWEB’s Lee Bailey chatted with both Hewett and Mangatal about this heartwarming holiday visual for the latest edition of our interview podcast, “For the Record.”
Watch the video for “That’s Christmas” above, and listen to the incredible story behind it below:
Senator Angus King Asks Streaming Services to Waive Fees Over Christmas Due to COVID
*A U.S. Senator has asked streaming services to make content free over the holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter addressed to executives at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Hulu, Maine senator Angus King suggested their services be provided for free this holiday season.
“Many Americans have already turned to your platforms as ‘safe at home’ tools, responsible alternatives to public gatherings at locations like movie theaters, concert venues and sports arenas. Yet as the weather grows colder across much of the country and safe outdoor recreation options are further restricted, Americans are faced with even further social isolation — and increased free time — during the holidays. This is a risk; it could also be an opportunity for creative, socially responsible thinking,” King wrote.
The senator believes free online movies could encourage people to stay indoors over attending public gatherings.
READ MORE: Meet Michael Regan, Biden’s Reported Pick to Lead the EPA (Video)
“As organizations around the country continue to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, I am reaching out to discuss and consider the unique role that your companies play in providing content-based activities this holiday season,” wrote King. “Specifically, I encourage you to temporarily remove any cost considerations for use of your services for current non-subscribers as a public service to who are seeking to remain safe and indoors this holiday season, as opposed to the risks involved as the nation sees a dramatic surge in pandemic cases.”
His letter also notes the importance of the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines.
“At this time, we must find ways to incentivize people to follow guidance from the CDC, their employer, local public health officials, or school leaders,” wrote King. “Unfortunately, some Americans are likely to choose to ignore public health advice and carry on their typical holiday traditions instead of remaining safely at home.”
King concluded, “While your platforms would likely experience greater traffic as a consequence of extending service, we encourage you to provide temporary service at no cost to non-subscribers as a way to encourage people to make responsible choices and safely navigate this holiday season.”
Read King’s full letter here.
King previously advocated for better internet access for families working from home during the pandemic.
‘She Profited from the Pandemic’: Rev. Raphael Warnock Rips Opponent Kelly Loeffler’s Sudden Stock Dump (Watch)
When “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin asked Thursday’s guest Rev. Raphael Warnock about the robotic attacks of his Republican opponent for U.S. Senate, Kelly Loeffler, (she robotically accused him of being a “radical liberal” a total of 13 times during their recent debate), Warnock initially refused to take the bait.
“I can’t be distracted by that,” he said. “As we say in the South, God bless her heart.”
But eventually, he pounced.
“Listen, Kelly Loeffler’s trying to change the subject and I don’t blame her,” he continued. “She cannot justify why she still has that seat. She was appointed to that seat because she is a high Republican donor and she’s an investment professional and she didn’t waste any time trying to make good on her investment.”
Warnock referenced a piece first reported by the Daily Beast in March when adding, “When she heard about the coronavirus pandemic, instead of thinking about the people of Georgia and what they need, she was busy dumping millions of dollars of stock.”
“She profited from the pandemic. I mean, who does that?!” he asked.
“And then when it came time to give ordinary people basic relief, $600 of additional unemployment insurance, Kelly Loeffler said that she didn’t see any need for that,” Warnock added. “She called it counterproductive. Apparently, she didn’t think it was counterproductive to profit off the pandemic.”
Watch clips from Rev. Warnock’s appearance below:
