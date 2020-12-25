Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Sequel to ‘LA Law’ Starring Blair Underwood in the Works At ABC
*ABC is cooking up a sequel to NBC’s “LA Law” starring Blair Underwood.
According to Deadline, the project would see the actor reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins alongside a new team of young lawyers.
Here is the logline for the new version: The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.
READ MORE: Viral Video Showing White Man Guessing N-Word on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is Fake (Watch)
For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/M1sNmkxLrJ
— Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) December 18, 2020
According to Deadline’s exclusive report, the new “ LA Law” is written/executive produced by Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim and Arrow/Legends writer Ubah Mohamed, and directed/executive produced by Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway.
“For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted!,” wrote Underwood on Twitter.
The original “L.A. Law” ran for eight seasons on NBC from 1986-1994, followed by a reunion movie in 2002. Underwood co-starred opposite Corbin Bernsen, Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Michele Greene, Larry Drake and John Spencer.
The series won 15 Emmys, including four for Outstanding Drama Series. Blair received a Golden Globe nomination. In 1995, he was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Oprah Winfrey Sells Most of Her OWN Stake to Discovery for $35M
*Oprah Winfrey has sold most of her stake in OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network to Discovery Inc. in exchange for more than $35 million in the company’s stock.
Winfrey’s company, Harpo Inc., filed to sell half of the 1.34 million shares received in the transaction, according to reports.
Here’s more from Bloomberg:
The deal boosts Discovery’s stake in OWN to 95%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, an increase from more than 70% reported in 2017. The channel was co-founded by Discovery and the longtime talk show host in 2011 as a female-focused network, trading off of Winfrey’s huge popularity.
Winfrey had an agreement with Discovery where she could require the company to purchase part of her interest beginning in 2016. In 2017, Discovery purchased a 25% stake from Winfrey for $70 million. The latest deal suggests the value of the business has declined as smaller cable networks struggle to compete in a streaming world.
READ MORE: The Bluest Eye: Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager Chat About Their Favorite Book on its 50th B-Day (Watch)
#Underground is heading to OWN! Starting Tuesday, January 5, watch the series from the start. pic.twitter.com/g0XtP2Psg6
— Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) December 23, 2020
The OWN content is expected to be part of a new streaming service, Discovery+, which launches next month.
Among the shows currently airing on OWN are “Queen Sugar,” “David Makes Man,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” and “Ready to Love.”
In January, the network will begin airing the former WGN slave series “Underground,” featuring new episodic introductions by cast members and never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, per Deadline.
The critically acclaimed historical drama was co-created by Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) and Joe Pokaski (Cloak & Dagger), starring Aldis Hodge, Jurnee Smollett and Christopher Meloni. The series follows a group of slaves on a daring flight to freedom.
“Underground” ran for two seasons on WGN America before it was cancelled. It will air on OWN beginning Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Shemar Moore: Actor Reveals He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19
*Shemar Moore has revealed to fans that he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message shared on social media, the actor explained that he thought he was suffering from food poisoning before a test for the potentially deadly virus yielded a positive result.
“I HAVE COVID!!!!” he posted. “Just found out moments ago…I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”
Check out his full Instagram message below.
READ MORE: Shemar Moore Insisted ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season Premiere Link to Death of George Floyd (Video)
View this post on Instagram
Discussing his symptoms, Moore wrote, “I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose… I have to accept test results.”
The 50-year-old TV star then acknowledged that his holiday festivities won’t be the same.
“My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half have not been the best… This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But…I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!”
He added, “Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”
This is also Moore’s first Christmas without his beloved mother, as she passed away in February. She was 76 years old.
“This is real life,” he said of her death at the time in emotional videos posted online, per ET. “Your baby boy is OK, but I’m hurt real bad. It’s not a game, it’s not a joke, I’m hurting real bad. … She’s gone. This is my whole life, everything I’ve ever known,” he continued.
“I am heartbroken. Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore was my partner in crime … my Bonnie to my Clyde. Everything I’ve ever known, everything I’ve ever worked hard for, ‘Mama, here comes that man.’ I don’t know life without this woman.”
Moore didn’t specify how his mother died, but noted that she suffered from heart issues and multiple sclerosis.
Taraji P. Henson Admits She Was Suicidal Amid Coronavirus Pandemic / WATCH
*Taraji P. Henson is opening up about the suicidal thoughts she had amid the COVID pandemic.
Speaking on her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” the “Empire” star admitted that she considered taking her own life this year.
“For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me,” Henson said in a conversation with co-host Tracie Jade and licensed psychologist Dr. LaShonda Green, per PEOPLE.
“Then, I started having thoughts about ending it,” she continued. The actress said her son, Marcell Johnson, would “get over” her death because “he’s grown.”
Henson then realized she needed to talk to someone about her disturbing thoughts, which intensified after she purchased a new gun.
READ MORE: PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Is the Pressure to Be a Strong Black Woman Too Much? / WATCH
“I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn’t responding. I just didn’t care. Finally, I’m talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew, I was smart enough to say, ‘I have to say it,'” Henson said, adding that she felt “ashamed.”
“I was like, I don’t want them to think I’m crazy,” she continued. “I don’t want them to, you know, obsess over me or think they gotta come and sit on me.”
“So one day I just blurted it out, to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, ‘You know I thought about killing myself last night,'” Henson said, before adding, “‘Oh my god, I feel so much better. I’m not gonna do it now.'”
After opening up about her suicidal thoughts, Henson said she was able to overcome the desire to end her life.
“For me, I’m no professional, but I felt like, if I don’t say it, it becomes a plan,” she explained. “And what scared me, is that I did it two nights in a row. And the thoughts kept coming. Now I started think about how. At first, it was like, I don’t want to be here. And then I started thinking about going and getting the gun. And that’s why when I woke up the next morning, and I blurted it out. Because I felt like after a while it was going to take over me and it was going to become a plan because that’s how strong my brain is.”
