Sequel to ‘LA Law’ Starring Blair Underwood in the Works At ABC

*ABC is cooking up a sequel to NBC’s “LA Law” starring Blair Underwood.

According to Deadline, the project would see the actor reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins alongside a new team of young lawyers.

Here is the logline for the new version: The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, the new “ LA Law” is written/executive produced by Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim and Arrow/Legends writer Ubah Mohamed, and directed/executive produced by Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway.

“For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted!,” wrote Underwood on Twitter.

The original “L.A. Law” ran for eight seasons on NBC from 1986-1994, followed by a reunion movie in 2002. Underwood co-starred opposite Corbin Bernsen, Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Michele Greene, Larry Drake and John Spencer.

The series won 15 Emmys, including four for Outstanding Drama Series. Blair received a Golden Globe nomination. In 1995, he was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.