Bitcoin: Digital Gold Or Modern Tulip Mania?
*The 16th century was widely known as the Dutch Golden Age where contract rates were decided bases on Tulip bulbs.
This bubble burst in 1637 and is widely regarded as the first speculative bubble which wreaked havoc on the local Dutch economy and sent it into a whirlwind.
Since then, tulip mania has been taught in leading schools around the world and presented to students as an excellent way to ruin a perfectly good economy. The idea behind a speculative fever is that it is based purely on supply and demand, but has no safeguards. So, to make an analogy to modern-day finance, Bitcoin can easily be equated to Tulip Mania, since the virtual currency’s price index is purely driven by market forces and has no central bank which monitors the influence of interest rates or inflation on the digital assets.
Still, when push comes to shove, Bitcoin has been outperforming Gold, Euro, and basically every stock which is traded today in the financial markets.
So while it is true that the volatility is extremely high with Bitcoin, the fact that Paypal has clearly said that it will “enable cryptocurrency as a funding source for digital commerce” has legitimized crypto and turned it almost overnight from a questionable asset to a highly sought-after virtual currency.
What Are The High-Profile Investors Saying?
Paul Tudor Jones is a macro investor which has recently invested in Bitcoin contracts and is actively engaged in day-to-day trading of virtual currencies. In his interview with Yahoo Finance, he clearly stated that he believed Bitcoin will “go substantially higher” and recommending it as a strong buy.
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have already made their millions, but own “Gemini” which is one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges. That, in itself, says a lot.
Michael Novogratz is the CEO and chairman of Galaxy Digital Holdings. His investment fund trades manage and advise clients regarding blockchain-related assets. He is considered to be one of the greatest proponents of Bitcoin and digital currencies. Novogratz claims he has generated 250 million dollars investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum and bought a private jet with the money he generated.
How Long Will This Current Positive Trend Last?
At some point, the stats will start regressing towards the average, but so far this incredible bull run has demolished any ideas that Bitcoin will evaporate or disappear into the abyss much like Tulip Mania. That is the most important factor, and the fact that perception has dramatically changed will ultimately lead to the increased usage of virtual currencies.
Fertile Ground For Scammers
It’s not all good news when Bitcoin is concerned. Savvy marketers, affiliate networks, and media agencies have jumped on this bandwagon and are using the media hype to promote scams and various get-rich-quick schemes. We did a bit of snooping around and found out there is a lot of chatter about a trading robot named “Bitcoin Prime”. We searched for a review and were able to find one that actually explains how the scheme operates and who is behind it.
Do Your Research, Don’t Be Lazy!
The rule of thumb is to always do your research. If you are unsure it’s always a smart move to ask a friend or relative. In most cases, they will tell you the truth since they have no hidden agenda and have your best interest at heart.
Oakland Study: Mortgage Discrimination is Still Alive and Well Across California and USA
*There is no silver lining it seems when it comes to redlining.
Redlining describes the illegal practice when government agencies or private institutions systematically exclude certain groups of people — or selectively raise the prices of goods and services for them. The most notable example is how the United States government and private banks intentionally denied African Americans home loans based on race through much of the 1900s. In other words, mortgage discrimination.
A new study by Oakland-based policy institute The Greenlining Institute has found that Black, Latino and Native American borrowers still receive fewer home purchase loans than white borrowers. White borrowers receive more mortgage loans than Black and Brown borrowers, regardless of population or income.
The report, Home Lending to Communities of Color in California, is based on data reported under the federal Home Mortgage Disclosure Act in 2019. It found that home purchase loans owned by Black and Latino homeowners were about 60 % of what would be expected based on their percentage of California’s population. This discrepancy was consistent both with high-income and low-income communities.
Across the state, women of color comprise 30 % of the population but received only 8 % of home loans.
The pattern also held in regional breakdowns. In the Los Angeles/Long Beach/Glendale Metropolitan Area, the Black community makes up 7.8 % of the population, but received 4 % of home purchase loans in 2019. In the San Francisco/San Mateo/Redwood City region, the Black community makes up 3.6 % of the population, but only received 0.7 % of home purchase loans.
MORE NEWS: Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Family’s ‘Unimaginable Hardships’ Amid COVID Pandemic
Inequity in homeownership among communities of color continues to contribute to the wealth gap since wealth cannot be easily built incrementally from generation to generation without the inheritance of property. Today Black communities, in particular, are still feeling the financial effects of decades of redlining, or discriminatory mortgage-lending policies.
“In our society, homeownership remains critical to building wealth and financial stability,” said report author Rawan Elhalaby, Greenlining’s Senior Economic Equity Program Manager. “The racial discrepancies we see can’t be explained simply by differences in income. It will take a concerted effort by banks, non-bank lenders and financial regulators to overcome the systemic disadvantages that Black, Latino and Indigenous borrowers still face.”
In California, mortgage discrimination only compounds the twin crises of homelessness and the lack of affordable housing. Across the state, those problems are the worst in the country by all indicators, and they affect African Americans, who make up nearly 40 % of the state’s homeless population, in disproportionate numbers. Across the state, as of January 2019, there were an estimated 151,278 homeless people. Of that number, there are more than 60,000 unsheltered Black people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Homeless Policy Research Institute at the University of Southern California reports that there is a shortage of 1.4 million affordable homes in California.
The concerted efforts that banks must take, as recommended in the report, include increasing their branch presence in communities of color and extending access to more loan products to lower-income and immigrant communities.
There is also evidence that culturally competent banks and well-funded nonprofits led by people of color can lead to better loan rates for communities of color. First-time buyers can also seek out homeownership counseling, where they are advised through the basics of loan rates and advised away from predatory rates.
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
How to Trade on Forex With No Deposit
*Talented traders make impressive profits in the largest financial market worldwide. Their results depend on their skills and prescience, as well as supply and demand.
This job has a learning curve, and beginners need to take their time exploring intricacies of the currency exchange. Some brokers allow you to start without deposit, but are these offers legit?
At first glance, they may seem suspicious. Why would a broker give you free money to invest? In fact, forex trading without deposit is not only possible but also extremely useful for rookies. The key is to choose a provider that can be trusted. For them, free bonuses are simply another competitive advantage.
How No Deposit Bonuses Work
The structure of these offers varies from broker to broker. For example, you may be offered a bonus of $30 for opening a live account. This enables you to start real trading without an initial investment. Every day, the number of bonus offers grows. Here are a few essential aspects:
- In some cases, you will need to confirm your mobile number before proceeding.
- There may be a catch, so be aware of full conditions related to the gift. These will often concern withdrawal. For example, you may only be allowed to collect your profits after funding the live account.
- If you work through a regulated broker, there is no need to worry about the safety of your funds or data.
Licenses from such organizations as the CySEC in Cyprus guarantee the company complies with all industry standards, including negative balance protection. That means a trader will never end up in the red, even if they make terrible decisions.
Other Opportunities
Free bonuses are not the only way to use trading software for free. Beginners may unlock its simulation mode with a free demo account. It is usually easy to register online — often, you need to fill in a basic form, and the broker emails your login and password immediately. Demo trading prepares users to the frenzy of the real market. It imitates live conditions but allows you to work with a virtual balance.
Psychology of Trading Without Money
When traders use virtual funds or gifts from their brokers, trading feels different from the real thing. That is because there is no pressure of working with real money. Responsible brokers stress the need to practice as long as necessary before putting capital at stake.
When real money is involved, humans are prone to make irrational decisions and act recklessly. Therefore, composure is an essential element of a trader’s success. You may suppose that psychology is an unrelated field, and it has little importance. It is a misconception.
Trading With Free Money
Today, live accounts may be opened with a modest investment. However, be careful. At the beginning of your career, start small and avoid leveraged trades. Allow your volumes to grow gradually, along with the accuracy of your decisions.
Cryptocurrency Tries to Fill in During Zimbabwe’s Cash Shortages
*Long, winding lines in front of banks are a daily occurrence in Zimbabwe due to rampant cash shortages in the southern African nation.
Since the coronavirus hit the country in March, COVID-19 restrictions have forced depositors to queue early to withdraw only 1,000 ZWL (Zimbabwe dollars) weekly, per central bank regulations, which translated to $3.11 US on Dec. 7. With hyperinflation in the country, that amount goes less and less far each week.
The new local cryptocurrency Zimbocash, aka ZASH, attempted to fill the void but had problems with spam accounts shortly after its launch in late May, leaving its legitimate users unable to use the platform since the end of June. The company hopes to have the problem solved soon.
ZASH was developed by local tech startup Zimbocash in 2018 and went live on a currency exchange, Bithumb, in late May.
Since its launch, 158,000 subscribers have signed on to use ZASH. Zimbocash co-founder Philip Haslam said that there are currently 4.5 billion ZASH tokens built on the TRON platform. TRON is a decentralized blockchain operating system, meaning that the currency is not prone to manipulation by a central government or bank and that transactions are made securely between users.
Each Zimbabwean who joined before March 2019 received an allocation of 100,000 Zimbocash tokens, the amount of which halves every three months. As 2020 ends, anyone who signs up will receive 200 ZASH, until the total number of tokens is fully allocated.
“We are not trying to replace the Zimbabwean dollar; we are trying to create solutions,” Haslam said.
The cryptocurrency has value only as far as people sign up and accept it to make transactions.
Cryptocurrency showed promise this year
Issues with local hard currency and inflation compelled business colleagues Saziso Mpofu, 22, and Nashe Murangari, 23, to use Zimbocash as a payment option for their delivery startup Express Things. They sought to solve three problems: cash shortages, reduced consumer traffic, and high transaction costs.
“Well, because it is crypto, it’s easy to use, has low transfer charges, and all that has helped, but especially in profit making,” Mpofu said. “Also, with all the charges mobile money has, we have benefited in profit using ZASH, since it’s instant and you can transfer and you don’t meet with anyone (in person) in these Covid-19 times.”
Covid-19 restrictions, such as the banning of commuter vans called kombis, social-distancing guidelines and eliminating nonessential work per government orders, greatly reduced traffic and prevented Express Things’ ability to collect payments. Additionally, bank and mobile money transaction charges, as well as a 2 percent money transfer tax, made transactions expensive.
Using ZASH earns Mpofu’s company $100 per day versus $5 per day through bank or mobile money transactions.
Zimbabwe entrepreneur Claudious Mabhuya, who owns and runs the firm Eastend Vision Media Africa, a photography and video services business headquartered in Harare, is also benefitting from ZASH during the pandemic. Due to the nature of his business, Mabhuya relied on walk-in clients, averaging 20 to 30 a day. But after the initial COVID-19 lockdown in March, Mabhuya’s business took a hit, leading him to sign up to use ZASH.
“If ZASH wasn’t there, it was going to be so hard because what happens is, for something that you have to pay for over the counter, was going to be hard for people to come to pay cash to our company,” Mabhuya said.
As a result, the company managed to double its clients, leading to daily revenue earnings of $50.
Haslam says that global economies such as Zimbabwe are having to resort to money printing to fund stimulus packages in response to Covid-19. Cryptocurrencies are a viable alternative because the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies eliminates money printing. The digital currency’s value grows only along with its usage.
“I want to highlight that anyone can create any cryptocurrency,” said South African cryptocurrency expert Shireen Ramjoo. “The code of Bitcoin, for example, is open-source so anyone can access that code, adapt it and obviously work on it from there.”
She also pointed out that cryptocurrency won’t be effective if nobody uses it.
The initial run for ZASH proves there is an appetite for the digital currency in Zimbabwe and one that is not going away anytime soon.
While the platform targets Zimbabweans, foreigners can also buy ZASH on the international cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb Global.
“The tech start-up is limited to having only 7.2 million subscribers based on the total amount of tokens it has,” Haslam said.
Currently, Zimbocash’s platform is inactive after being taken down by the company to improve its identity verification system. People can still register to receive an allocation of tokens, but all transactions are temporarily halted.
(Edited by Sally Benford and Cathy Jones)
The post Cryptocurrency tries to fill in during Zimbabwe’s cash shortages appeared first on Zenger News.
