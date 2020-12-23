Music
Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why ‘Insecure’ Men are Threatened by ‘WAP’
*Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out about why her hit song “WAP” with Cardi B “freaks men the hell out.”
The visual has received over 300 million views on YouTube.
The track (an acronym for wet a*s p*ssy’) turned out to be the surprise hit of the year, but plenty of critics, politicans and fellow artists (mostly male rappers) had much to say about the raunchy lyrics.
The category is BODY pic.twitter.com/OliXEh6mcd
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 22, 2020
In a new interview with GQ, Megan explains why people feel threatened by women like herself, who are unapologetically living their truth.
“Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body,” Meg told the magazine. “I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, “Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it,” it freaks men the hell out. It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me.”
Despite the “WAP” hate, Megan Thee Stallion earned four Grammy nominations for next year’s ceremony.
“I have had such a crazy year, I don’t think it’s even fully sunk in yet. Every single moment has been so important and special to me,” Megan told GQ. “I’d say the biggest surprise was getting four Grammy nominations…I really had no idea it was coming. It’s like, damn, your girl is Grammy-nominated, not once but four times! It really caught me off guard and I’m so grateful for the recognition.”
In an interview before the track release, Cardi said: “The song is really nasty. The song always been nasty.” Then, she even admitted that the song was “really hard to clean up”.
She also addressed the “WAP” backlash while accepting her award for Billboard’s Woman of the Year.
“I’m just grateful and thankful that the song that I actually did put out this year, which was ‘WAP,’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought was going to be so big,” she said. “It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. It was just weird.”
Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full interview with GQ here.
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Jazz Vocalist Brettina Offers ‘Simple Pleasures,’ a Sexy Single
*“It gradually happened,” said Nassau Bahamas Jazz singer/songwriter Brettina about her current work done in collaboration with Grammy Award-nominated/multi-platinum music producer G’harah “PK” Degeddignseze (Chris Brown “Fine China”) and songwriter/producer Patricia Mattani – whom she calls “young people.” “I went into the studio with the finest musicians. Musicians that love music…They did their own thing. I said, ‘It sounds too Pop.’ But they said, ‘its ok go with it’. I love the fact that they took me out of my comfort zone. I’m working with a young talented producer who has worked with Chris Brown and Justin. This guy PK (2 Chainz “Count Down”)…took me out of my comfort zone. He brought young people.”
The result, her first single “Bop Baiye” made everyone take notice of her Jazz roots, and her current single “Simple Pleasures” showcases her vocal ability that will make everyone’s heads turn. The singles are off of her upcoming 2021 album release “New Day.”
“The first single ‘Bob Baiye’ has a music video…not released yet,” Brettina pointed out. “My first album was ‘Brettina.’ It did good. It did very well in the Bahamas and Europe.”
Brettina has a Bachelors degree from the University of Washington.
“I majored in Cross-Cultural Communications. I learned Swahili and tried French,” she recalled.
Brettina’s mother moved to the United States because she was an actress. She went with her mom later on, and her father stayed in the Bahamas.
“My mom was an actress. She went to Chicago. She performed at the Goldman Theatre,” she said. “It was a group of them. They called themselves the ‘Rat-Pack’. They grew up together in the scene. Later she sent for us. We lived in Chicago for ten years. She was high-profile. The others went to Hollywood, but she wanted to stay with her kids (in Chicago). My father didn’t venture out (of the Bahamas) but my mom did.”
“I went home after ten years in America and they didn’t know me,” Brettina laughed.
Her fusion of Smooth Jazz and the sounds of the Caribbean have garnered a young fan-base for the sultry singer. Having PK, the music composer for “Tamar & Vince,” “Braxton Family Values,” and “R&B Divas: ATL” series, on your project is the cherry-on-the-cake that will make all the difference for Brettina. www.Brettina.com
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rihanna Whipping Up Cookbook Recipes Inspired by Her Barbadian Roots
*Rihanna is serving up traditional food from her Barbadian roots via an upcoming cookbook.
The nine-time Grammy winner revealed her plans in an interview with the UK tabloid Closer. The inspiration to start a cookbook comes from her home-cooked meals during the pandemic lockdown.
RiRi said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots,” primarily the use of fresh fish. The international superstar said she eats “well on a day-to-day basis” but she also loves indulging in comfort foods.
“I won’t deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one. I will exercise three or four times a week as well – feeling healthy is important to me,” she told Closer magazine.
Had to make sure the set up was RIGHT 🤷🏿♀️ Y’all ready to cop @fentyskin December 26th at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK ?! 🧖🏿♀️ pic.twitter.com/KP7DMSY4dJ
— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2020
“Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey. We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws,” she added.
Rihanna’s cookbook will feature some of her favorite recipes from her native Barbados, where she’s spending Christmas.
“It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,” she explained.
“It’s kind of a cliché, but there is just something I love about decorating the tree. It’s just one of those traditions where you can declare Christmas has started as soon as the tree goes up.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about how the COVID quarantine has given her a much-needed break from her busy schedule.
“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”
As for her New Year’s resolutions, Rihanna wants to take her “music and my brands to a different level” next year.
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Chuckii Booker
*Episode 13 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Chuckii Booker, the instrumentalist, bandleader, music director, songwriter and producer who never wanted to be a singer.
The child musical prodigy and was signed to his godfather Barry White’s production company in 1984 at the age of 22. After a three-year stint playing keyboards for the R&B group Tease, he sent a demo tape to Atlantic records with material to showcase his talent as a producer. He forgot that Side B of the cassette contained his vocals on an original track. Atlantic was more interested in Side B, offered Booker a solo deal and, because of that, we were blessed with the timeless jam “Turned Away,” from his 1989 debut album “Chuckii.”
We sat down to talk about the album, the single (which was literally moments away from hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart ), his production work for Vanessa Williams, Gerald Albright and others, his cousin Karyn White and much more.
Listen below:
Below, Chuckii sings “Turned Away” while in quarantine (at the 9:15 mark), as part of DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic” series in Oct. 2020.
