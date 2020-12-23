Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why ‘Insecure’ Men are Threatened by ‘WAP’

*Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out about why her hit song “WAP” with Cardi B “freaks men the hell out.”

In case you missed it… check out the music video above. The visual has received over 300 million views on YouTube.

The track (an acronym for wet a*s p*ssy’) turned out to be the surprise hit of the year, but plenty of critics, politicans and fellow artists (mostly male rappers) had much to say about the raunchy lyrics.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Teams with Tinder for $1 Million Giveaway [VIDEO]

The category is BODY pic.twitter.com/OliXEh6mcd — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 22, 2020

In a new interview with GQ, Megan explains why people feel threatened by women like herself, who are unapologetically living their truth.

“Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body,” Meg told the magazine. “I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, “Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it,” it freaks men the hell out. It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me.”

Despite the “WAP” hate, Megan Thee Stallion earned four Grammy nominations for next year’s ceremony.

“I have had such a crazy year, I don’t think it’s even fully sunk in yet. Every single moment has been so important and special to me,” Megan told GQ. “I’d say the biggest surprise was getting four Grammy nominations…I really had no idea it was coming. It’s like, damn, your girl is Grammy-nominated, not once but four times! It really caught me off guard and I’m so grateful for the recognition.”

In an interview before the track release, Cardi said: “The song is really nasty. The song always been nasty.” Then, she even admitted that the song was “really hard to clean up”.

She also addressed the “WAP” backlash while accepting her award for Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

“I’m just grateful and thankful that the song that I actually did put out this year, which was ‘WAP,’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought was going to be so big,” she said. “It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. It was just weird.”

Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full interview with GQ here.