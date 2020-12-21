Today’s Video
Va. Beach Cops Apologize after Humiliating Innocent Black Man in Front of Family & Mall Onlookers (Watch)
*After a viral video showed Virginia Beach police detaining an innocent Black man at Lynnhaven Mall Saturday, Chief Paul Neudigate said his department will review his officers’ handling of the situation, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
The video, shared Sunday by activist Shaun King, shows cops handcuffing a man who was eating with his family. Police escorted him outside and said he matched the description of a suspect, who an officer said was a “Black male with dreads that was wearing all black and was with a boy wearing red.”
“Are you serious right now?” the handcuffed man asked in the video. He said this kind of treatment is why people are marching and why people say “Black Lives Matter.”
After several minutes, the man was released and the officer who handcuffed him apologized.
In a statement Sunday, the police chief said the department wanted to review what happened and address people’s concerns.
“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do,” Neudigate said. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”
Keke Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered to Pay for Dermatologist to Treat Her Acne Condition
*KeKe Palmer has opened up once again about her skin condition and how Typer Perry once offered to pay for a dermatologist.
“What I’ve dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me,” Palmer tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!).
“I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, ‘I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,'” Palmer shared. “So what I’ve dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me.”
“I’m grateful to Tyler Perry to this day. I don’t tell many people that story, but I was so grateful to him for helping me because he had the resources and he was paying it forward,” she added. “And he was giving me that kind of first introduction to doing that personal care and knowing that I don’t have to live like that. If there’s something I want to improve about myself, there are people that can help me with that.”
READ MORE: Keke Palmer and Common to Host YouTube’s ‘Bear Witness, Take Action 2’ [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Palmer also noted that she’s grateful to have the means to pay for the specialists that help manage her acne condition, commonly known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
“I had to go to so many specialists, that a lot of people don’t have the money to even go to one doctor,” she said.
After her own “personal research” into her family’s history, Palmer decided to speak out about her acne battle.
“I just thought it was important to let people know that for years, you could be struggling with something that people don’t have the answer to, and that you have to kind of take the matters into your own hands and doing your own personal research,” she said. “And it wasn’t until I did my own personal research and actually looked into my family bloodline and realized that a lot of people in my family have struggled with insulin resistance, that has led to obesity, that has led to diabetes and that has led to PCOS.”
“And I discovered all that and then brought that to my doctor and then that’s when I was diagnosed with PCOS,” Palmer added. “So when I put that up on my page, it was to say, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve learned. This is what I realized.’ So when people keep throwing out at you ‘drink water,’ ‘don’t wear makeup,’ or ‘stop eating so much,’ … it’s just like, ‘screw you.’ You know what I’m saying?”
She continued, “It took me a really long time to get to the place that I am now, being just like, okay with it and not worrying about the things that people say,” Palmer said. “Because still, to this day, everybody wants to tell me what to do about my skin, but they don’t realize that I’m not telling them what to do with their life.”
“So I know what’s going on with me. I’m figuring out what’s going on with me and I’m going to have to figure that out on my own,” she said. “And I think people need to learn to have more grace with that.”
Wonder Woman’s Favorite Family Games | Gal Gadot ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ [EUR Exclusive/Watch]
*The fate of the world is once more on the line, and only a woman can save it!
“Wonder Woman 1984“ finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot ) living quietly among mortals – in an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all – while chasing a dream and pursuing two new formidable foes: Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with the shero about silly set moments and 2021.
FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?
GG: Dodgeball, Rummikub – I don’t know if you have that in here [in America]. We’re really into Rummikub in our family! We love playing games.
MORE NEWS: Johns Hopkins’ Shares COVID-19 ‘WAP’ Parody, Cardi B Reacts [WATCH]
FT: If you could grant one wish for Pedro….one wish what would it be for and why?
GG: I gotta be careful with what I’m wishing for because you never know… there’s a million things but I want to wish all of us a 2021 filled with health and happiness. For our “Wonder Woman” family I would love to shoot as many movies with them [as possible] and spend as much time as possible with them because it was so freaking delightful filming WW84!
FT: What delightful moment stands out the most?
GG: There were so many…We got together over the weekend and played Mafia, I don’t know if you know what that is but it’s too complicated to explain. Or we would just goof around on set all the time – dancing, singing and filming ourselves just being silly. Some of the most magical moments people can have are the simplest moments.
WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
For more details on Warner Bros. Pictures “Wonder Woman 1984” follow @wonderwomanfilm | #WW84 or click here.
BLIND ITEM: Hollywood Producer is STILL Trapped in the Closet
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A+ list writer/director/producer/mogul was super close to coming out this week. He teased it, but he thinks he will lose half his fan base if he does. Meanwhile, all those less fortunate people he helps, are all potential victims because he loves using them.
Can you guess this A+ list writer/director/producer/mogul ?
