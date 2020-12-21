Keke Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered to Pay for Dermatologist to Treat Her Acne Condition

*KeKe Palmer has opened up once again about her skin condition and how Typer Perry once offered to pay for a dermatologist.

“What I’ve dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me,” Palmer tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

“I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, ‘I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,'” Palmer shared. “So what I’ve dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me.”

“I’m grateful to Tyler Perry to this day. I don’t tell many people that story, but I was so grateful to him for helping me because he had the resources and he was paying it forward,” she added. “And he was giving me that kind of first introduction to doing that personal care and knowing that I don’t have to live like that. If there’s something I want to improve about myself, there are people that can help me with that.”

Palmer also noted that she’s grateful to have the means to pay for the specialists that help manage her acne condition, commonly known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

“I had to go to so many specialists, that a lot of people don’t have the money to even go to one doctor,” she said.

After her own “personal research” into her family’s history, Palmer decided to speak out about her acne battle.

“I just thought it was important to let people know that for years, you could be struggling with something that people don’t have the answer to, and that you have to kind of take the matters into your own hands and doing your own personal research,” she said. “And it wasn’t until I did my own personal research and actually looked into my family bloodline and realized that a lot of people in my family have struggled with insulin resistance, that has led to obesity, that has led to diabetes and that has led to PCOS.”

“And I discovered all that and then brought that to my doctor and then that’s when I was diagnosed with PCOS,” Palmer added. “So when I put that up on my page, it was to say, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve learned. This is what I realized.’ So when people keep throwing out at you ‘drink water,’ ‘don’t wear makeup,’ or ‘stop eating so much,’ … it’s just like, ‘screw you.’ You know what I’m saying?”

She continued, “It took me a really long time to get to the place that I am now, being just like, okay with it and not worrying about the things that people say,” Palmer said. “Because still, to this day, everybody wants to tell me what to do about my skin, but they don’t realize that I’m not telling them what to do with their life.”

“So I know what’s going on with me. I’m figuring out what’s going on with me and I’m going to have to figure that out on my own,” she said. “And I think people need to learn to have more grace with that.”