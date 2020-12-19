Entertainment
Howard Johnson: Soul Man Tells of Protecting Drug Lord’s Wife After Fallout with Suge Knight / LISTEN
*Howard Johnson is a legendary soul singer from the 70s and 80s. He was the frontman for Niteflyte before having a successful solo career. He was known as the “Prophet of Soul” but eventually ended up working directly with former Druglord Michael “Harry O” Harris. Howard spoke to the Murder Master Music Show about his time with Death Row and how one night he had to pull a 45 out of a briefcase to protect Lydia Harris. Check out the info below of this rare Death Row related story.
Dana Dane song w/ Jewel that never came out because of falling out with Suge and Harry-O
” I didn’t deal directly with Suge but I was the Vice President of Lifestyle Records which belonged to Harry O and Lydia Harris. Harry O everyone by now knows he is the one who put up the money for Death Row. I never met Suge but we were somewhat rivals because our first single was with Dana Dane and we had Jewel on the record and it never came out because she was signed to Suge. Suge and Harry O had a falling out so that’s why we never released that record.”
Protecting Lydia one night with 45 after Harry O’s henchmen disappeared
“Alotta people didn’t know what my history was prior to that. Being in Niteflyte, our managers were some of the biggest drug dealers at the time in the United States. I didn’t know it at the time I was pretty naive and wondered why we had leer jets at our disposal. I lived on the water and drove a Ferrari but I didn’t know they were in the drug game. When I met Harry O there was an incident at the studio and only a few people know this story. One night we were at the studio and Harry O had some henchmen that worked for him and Lydia and one night they all disappeared. She was a bit shaken and crying and a call came to her from Harry O and she was screaming and yelling. I opened up my briefcase and pulled out my 45 and she freaked out and dropped the phone. I picked the phone up and Harry O was yelling “what is going on?” From that point on we had this mutual respect!
Tamar Braxton Explains Suicide Attempt: ‘I Thought My Son Deserved Better / WATCH
*In a new episode of “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” singer and reality star Tamar Braxton opens up about her suicide attempt and admits that she thought her 7-year-old son, Logan, would be better off without her.
In the heartbreaking clip, Braxton, 43 explains, “Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”
“You thought he would be better without you?” host Taraji P. Henson asked, with Braxton replying, “I thought in that moment.”
The singer went on to tearfully explain, “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,” Braxton adds. “Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”
By the way, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Henson and her co-host, Tracie Jade Jenkins, about having Braxton on their show and sharing her story. The two best friends are on a mission to shine a spotlight on mental health during the pandemic.
“I love that she felt safe enough to come here with us,” Henson shared. “Because anyone that comes here, they are safe. I’m not some celebrity that just slap my name on this talk show. I am literally struggling myself. My best friend has struggled her entire life.”
“Peace of Mind With Taraji” episodes drop weekly, every Monday and Wednesday, at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.
The History Makers Present ‘An Evening with … Debra Lee’ featuring Eric Benet and Chaka Khan
*Join us for the last installment of The HistoryMakers Year in Review for the years 2019 and 2020.
What a difference a year makes as 2019 found The HistoryMakers busy holding regional receptions and returning to Los Angeles to mount for the first time its An Evening With…PBS-TV taping and fundraiser with An Evening With Debra Lee, showcasing the life and career of media and entertainment mogul Debra Lee, former CEO of BET.
It also expanded the reach of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive in 80 colleges, universities and public libraries as well as adding 131 interviews to its archival collection. [email protected], The HistoryMakers launched a sustainability campaign with $7.5 million raised out of a $20 million goal.
[email protected] started the year with the launch, with a generous gift from Ursula Burns, of its WomanMakers Initiative, as well as gifts from Baldwin Richardson Foods Eric Johnson, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier and his wife Andréa Frazier and Lincoln Financial Corporation.
Before the COVID pandemic, only fifteen HistoryMakers were added to The HistoryMakers’ archives. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, the program includes a musical tribute featuring Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper, provided courtesy of International Jazz Day and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, in tribute to Ursula Burns, Kenneth & Andréa Frazier, Eric Johnson, Debra Lee and those interviewed in 2019 and 2020.
Immediately following is a screening of An Evening With Debra Lee.
Atten: Supporters and Friends of The HistoryMakers:
The program tonight begins with a musical tribute to our 2019 and 2020 HistoryMakers by Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper. The evening closes with a special viewing of An Evening With Debra Lee featuring Eric Benet and Chaka Khan followed by The HistoryMakers On Courage.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks About 2009 Cancer Diagnosis for 1st Time to Highlight Health Care Disparities (Watch)
*For the first time, NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is opening up about his private battle with prostate cancer since being diagnosed 11 years ago, hoping to shed light on the health challenges facing Black people.
In an essay for WebMD, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer revealed that he’s had prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery. Abdul-Jabbar wrote that while he’s received some of the best medical attention over the years as an NBA star, he’s aware of how others in the Black community do not.
In his essay, Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that some of the health issues Black people are prone to as a group include diabetes, heart problems, obesity and cancer. African Americans have the highest mortality rate of any racial group for all cancers combined, and have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease than other groups, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. The trend continues with COVID-19, which Abdul-Jabbar highlighted in his essay.
“We’re at a crossroads here,” Abdul-Jabbar told “Good Morning America” in an interview about his op-ed. “People are either going to take health care seriously and promote it and support it, or people will be struggling, and we want to end the struggling. We want people to be well.”
