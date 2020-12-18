COVID-19
Connecticut Director (Crystal R. Emery) Takes Helm in Fight Against COVID-19
Dr. Joycelyn Elders, Mayor Toni Harp, and Dr. Camara Jones among notables joining Crystal Emery and Our Humanity’s new faith-based collaborative mobilizing churches to fight coronavirus in BIPOC communities
New Haven, Conn — As COVID-19 cases and deaths reach alarming new highs around the country, filmmaker-advocate Crystal R. Emery is leveraging a vast network of partners ranging from policymakers to grassroots organizers in the fight against the deadly pandemic. Emery, the founder and CEO of URU The Right to Be, Inc. (URU) — a national nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable world — has created Our Humanity, a multimedia messaging initiative delivering crucial information on the novel coronavirus pandemic to Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities. Participants in the nationwide movement include former U.S. Surgeons General Dr. Joycelyn Elders and Dr. Vivek Murthy and actor Keith David. Recognizing that faith-based organizations have long served as trusted resources and social foundations in Black and Latinx communities, Our Humanity launched its Faith-Based Collaborative in Connecticut on Thursday.
The Collaborative is designed to build the capacity of religious organizations in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 through increased access to education on the virus and making community-based interventions such as COVID testing and flu shot distribution more readily accessible. The Collaborative’s national advisory committee is comprised of public health experts and faith leaders including Dr. Elders, Bishop Theodore Brooks, Meriden City Councilor Miguel Castro, the Reverend Kendrick Curry, Dr. Karen DuBois-Walton, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, philanthropist William Graustein, the Reverend Abraham Hernandez, Dr. Camara Jones, the Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber, philanthropist Roslyn Milstein Meyer, President and CEO of the Connecticut Association for Community Action Amos Smith, State Representative Charlie Stallworth, Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center CEO Michael Taylor and State Representative Toni Walker.
“The Black church is the foundation of its community, and as clergy, it is our duty to respond with leadership during this time of great crisis,” said Kimber, who serves as pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, president of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association, and president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention.
Established by Emery, a director and health care advocate triumphing over quadriplegia, Our Humanity strives to counter the paucity of COVID-19 information and messaging aimed specifically at BIPOC communities across the nation.
MUST SEE/HEAR: Howard Hewett’s ‘That’s Christmas’ Now Has a Video, Shot by Shana Mangatal – EUR Exclusive-Watch/Listen
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many longstanding historical injustices and inequities affecting BIPOC populations, it has also clearly brought to light the fact that we within the BIPOC community must address our needs to prevent future crises in our communities,” said Emery. “With Our Humanity, it is my intention to bring BIPOC voices to the forefront in the battle to stop COVID, turning we who are often portrayed as inactive victims into the messengers of change.”
Prominent epidemiologist and advisory committee member Dr. Camara Jones said, “Bringing together this collective of faith-based organizations is critical in mobilizing communities to take action against COVID-19.”
Presenting information and news by experts from their own communities, Our Humanity and the Collaborative are dedicated to bringing information to Black, Indigenous and Latinx populations from those who speak their language and understand their cultures and historical sensitivities. Trainings designed and led by URU’s team of public health experts and facilitators will reach members of congregations of participating churches, addressing topics such as preventing the spread of the virus; ways to combat misinformation that is rife within communities of color; and confronting vaccine distrust often found within Black and Latinx communities due to past event. The initiative will also focus on providing Spanish language materials and open town hall conversations to serve the Latinx community.
“It is very important that our people receive information they can trust in a way they can understand it. So much of what we are seeing with this pandemic doesn’t include Spanish-speaking Americans. We are being left behind,” said Pastor Josué Rosado, leader of Oasis de Restauración in New London, Connecticut.
In addition to faith-based organizations, the effort will focus on providing resources and care within low-income public housing communities.
For more information on Our Humanity and its new faith-based collaborative visit the URU website, www.urutherighttobe.org or follow them on Instagram Live at @urutherighttobe.
source: Alimah Boyd / Cheryl Duncan & Company Inc.
Coronavirus
‘Feeling Good as Hell’: Boston Hospital Staff Celebrates COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival with Choreography (Watch)
*Staff at Boston Medical Center marked the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine to its hospital by doing a choreographed dance to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”
Footage by the hospital, posted on TikTok, shows front line workers celebrating the arrival of Massachusetts’s first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which received emergency authorization by the FDA Friday and was shipped out early Sunday.
“We are excited to have been the first Massachusetts hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine and are ready to start vaccinating our health care workers this week,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.
The video has been viewed over a million times on TikTok, and more than 3 million times on the Twitter account of Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh. She wrote: “Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their frontline colleagues, getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines. A great day, a great place.”
Watch below:
Coronavirus
‘We Are Not Shutting This F**king Movie Down!’: Tom Cruise Rips ‘M:I-7’ Crew for Breaking COVID Protocol (Full Audio)
*Tom Cruise was secretly recorded cursing out the film crew on the U.K. set of “Mission: Impossible 7″ after catching two of them breaking COVID-19 guidelines.
Leaked audio obtained and published Tuesday by The Sun captures Cruise shouting, “If I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone,” at crew members who he believed were breaching careful protocols set in place to keep the virus at bay. Variety and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the recording with two sources close to the production.
Cruise screamed: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother——-. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”
Cruise was just getting started.
“You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f—ing industry!”
Filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” was hit with delays in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Production resumed a week later and returned to the U.K. two weeks ago.
“So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies,” Cruise continued in his recent scolding. “I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f—ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”
Listen to the entire two-minute tongue lashing below:
“Mission: Impossible 7” is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and set to hit theaters on Nov. 19, 2021.
Coronavirus
Does This Video Show Ravens CB Marcus Peters Spitting on Browns ‘Homegirl’ Jarvis Landry When His Back Was Turned?
*Video circulating around Twitter appears to show Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters spitting on Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry as Landry was walking away during their Monday Night Football game this week.
If the projectile was actually saliva, and if Peters was deliberately aiming it at Landry, not only is it the nastiest sign of disrespect one human being can show toward another, it could be deadly in this time of COVID-19.
It also flies in the face (no pun intended) of efforts made by the NFL to keep the league as safe as possible from COVID-19 spread.
Watch the moment below. Is it spit? If so, was it intentionally aimed at Landry?
The video surfaces in the wake of Peters using the term “homegirls” in reference to Landry and Browns receiver, Odell Beckam, Jr. during the flight home from Cleveland in an Instagram video.
Watch below:
