Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
LeBron James Family Foundation Announce Multipurpose Facility to Serve Akron Community
*The LeBron James Family Foundation has announced the launch of House Three Thirty, a multipurpose facility that aims to serve the community in the NBA star’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.
The facility will provide job and financial health training, and other resources, including counseling for those looking to start small businesses.
The project will be housed at the iconic Tangier Restaurant & Cabaret in Akron, and is set to open in 2022.
READ MORE: LeBron James Teams with Microsoft for ‘Space Jam’ Video Game Campaign on Xbox
“Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future,” James said in a press release. “And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey. I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs. I can’t wait to see this come to life.”
House Three Thirty will also boast a rooftop athletic complex, restaurants, a gathering space and a drive-in movie theater.
News of the foundation comes amid reports that Microsoft has teamed with Warner Bros. for a coding-education campaign tied to the 2021 release of the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring NBA star LeBron James.
The campaign, which runs through Dec. 30, is calling on fans to submit ideas for an original Xbox arcade-style video game. Two winners will have their creations turned into arcade-style games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021, per geekwire.com.
As noted on the Xbox news site, the prize package also includes: Winners’ names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.
James and Bugs Bunny promoted the new film in an Instagram post (see clip below).
View this post on Instagram
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Michael B. Jordan Launches ‘Hoop Dreams Classic’ to Celebrate HBCU Culture
*Michael B. Jordan is launching a basketball showcase in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, called Hoop Dreams Classic.
“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” the “Black Panther” star said in a statement, per Us Magazine. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences.”
Jordan continued: “Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”
READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Talks About His Latest Accolade: People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ (Watch)
Jordan partnered with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media (Scout) on the one-day event, which will take place on December 18, 2021.
The Hoop Dreams Classic will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, and will be an immersive cultural experience that highlights HBCU life. The event will include culinary panels, live musical performances, film festivals, and a Battle of the Bands. The community will also be able to explore career and college opportunities.
“After seeing firsthand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game,” Hoop Dreams CEO Jessica Estrada said. “Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities which is why I am thrilled to partner with him.”
Scout Vice President Sean Singletary added: “This endeavor is more than just competitive sports, it’s a platform to appreciate and champion Black excellence. Fostering an authentic inclusive environment is a priority for our organization and in order to do so, we must commit to recognizing and embracing those cultural moments that make us all unique.”
Some of the event’s proceeds will fund organizations that support historically Black colleges and universities.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
MC Lyte Says Current Female Rappers Have More ‘Freedom’ to ‘Say Exactly What They Want to Say‘
*Hip-hop icon MC Lyte recently dopped a Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio, which is an hour long curated playlist of hits from female rappers including Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Keyshia Cole, Beyoncé, Lyte herself and many more.
“I took the mix around the world,” Lyte, born Lana Moorer, told Page Six. “We went to Africa, we went to Columbia, we started in the US and ended in the US, but I was able to span over four decades of women within hip hop.”
Lyte believes female rappers today have more freedom of expression than they did when she dropped her debut album, “Lyte as a Rock” in 1988.
“Some things you hear now, you would’ve never heard back then,” Lyte said. “There are women who have been here before and paved that trail for the next female MC to come out and be comfortable being wild.”
READ MORE: Mr. Dalvin Drops Jammin’ New Single (‘Good Timez’) Talks Jodeci Biopic / WATCH
She added, “I’m sure if you talk to any female MC from my day, we all wanted to say something crazy. For us, we had to do a lot of holding back. Holding back because it just wasn’t proper to say, or holding back because it would be beyond anyone else’s belief that that would be in our vocabulary.”
The veteran artist appreciates how the current wave of female rappers can, “say exactly what it is they want to say and dress exactly how they want to dress,” while adding that freedom “comes with responsibility.”
“The growth has happened, but in some areas, it can become unruly.”
Lyte believes, however, that the day will come when a lone female MC will shift the game and deliver less raunch and more substance.
“It only takes one to break the mold,” Lyte says. “It takes one to swing it all the way back. She might already be out there. It could be a Rapsody, it could be a Tierra Whack, it’s just that the record labels need to support those efforts just as much as they do the others.”
Check out MC Lyte’s Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Fox Passes on ‘Empire’ Spinoff About Cookie Lyon – Series Being Shopped to Hulu and ABC
*Fox has opted not to greenlight an “Empire” spinoff based on the character of Cookie Lyon, played by Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson.
Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which produces the project with Imagine TV, is currently shopping the potential series to Disney outlets ABC and Hulu, per Deadline.
Complex previously wrote of the spinoff: ”No official info regarding the plot of the untitled project have been announced, however, sources described the story as focusing on Cookie’s move to Los Angeles, with the possibility of other familiar characters also popping up along the way.”
The spinoff is part of Henson’s First-Look deal with 20th Century Fox TV and her TPH Entertainment production company.
READ MORE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Facebook Watch Series to Serve as Mental Health ‘Therapy’ for Black Community
Back in April, Henson and “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels spoke about the possibility of continuing Cookie’s saga.
“I don’t know what that is and I’m not a part of it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone was trying to work on something,” “Empire” showrunner Brett Mahoney said a of the possible spinoff.
“I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace,” Henson said of her studio deal and TPH.
“Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation,” she added. “I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor!”
20th Century Fox TV seemed just as excited about expanding the “Empire” franchise.
“We were lucky to have a front-row seat to Taraji’s meteoric rise as a fixture on television through Empire,” declared 20th Century Fox TV president Cassidy Thursday. “Through that relationship everyone at the company grew to appreciate her passion for storytelling and her strong creative gut instinct. With Empire finished we look forward to helping her explore stories that need to be told through her talent and advocacy.”
‘Empire” ran for six seasons before it was cancelled following Henson’s co-star, Jussie Smollett, allegedly orchestrating a hate crime against himself. The actor was ultimately written off the show.
Fox brass decided to axe the show because the network wants to focus on new content, such as the drama series “Our Kind of People,” from Lee Daniels and Karen Gist.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer