LeBron James Family Foundation Announce Multipurpose Facility to Serve Akron Community

*The LeBron James Family Foundation has announced the launch of House Three Thirty, a multipurpose facility that aims to serve the community in the NBA star’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The facility will provide job and financial health training, and other resources, including counseling for those looking to start small businesses.

The project will be housed at the iconic Tangier Restaurant & Cabaret in Akron, and is set to open in 2022.

READ MORE: LeBron James Teams with Microsoft for ‘Space Jam’ Video Game Campaign on Xbox

“Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future,” James said in a press release. “And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey. I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs. I can’t wait to see this come to life.”

House Three Thirty will also boast a rooftop athletic complex, restaurants, a gathering space and a drive-in movie theater.

News of the foundation comes amid reports that Microsoft has teamed with Warner Bros. for a coding-education campaign tied to the 2021 release of the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring NBA star LeBron James.

The campaign, which runs through Dec. 30, is calling on fans to submit ideas for an original Xbox arcade-style video game. Two winners will have their creations turned into arcade-style games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021, per geekwire.com.

As noted on the Xbox news site, the prize package also includes: Winners’ names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner’s bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.

James and Bugs Bunny promoted the new film in an Instagram post (see clip below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)