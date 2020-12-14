Politics
U.S. Executes 10th Man, Alfred Bourgeois, for Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter
*A Louisiana truck driver has become the 10th man to be executed by the U.S. government.
Alfred Bourgeois, 56, was sentenced to death in 2004 for sexually abusing and killing his 2-year-old daughter in Texas. He was executed at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Friday, two days after the government executed Brandon Bernard.
Bourgeois’ lawyers has argued he deserved mercy due to his low IQ.
In his final statement on Friday, Bourgeois insisted on innocence, CNN reported. “I ask God to forgive all those who plotted and schemed against me, and planted false evidence,” he said. “I did not commit this crime.”
READ MORE: Before Leaving, Trump Will Execute Three More Prisoners … Sparking Controversy / WATCH
The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane.
We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed.
It must stop. Abolish the death penalty. https://t.co/shGOmtVDmr
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2020
“The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane,” wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, in response to Bourgeois’ case. “We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed. It must stop. Abolish the death penalty.”
Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean also spoke out about the case on Friday.
“The SCOTUS voted to allow the federal government to execute Alfred Bourgeois despite the fact that he is intellectually disabled with an IQ measured between 70-75,” Prejean wrote.
Bourgeois was the 10th death row inmate to be executed since Trump’s administration revived the death penalty after a 17-year hiatus. The decision was supported by the Department of Justice.
“The Department intended to resume executions in December 2019, however due to litigation, the process was suspended,” a spokeswoman told CNN on Friday. “Once the Supreme Court ruled in favor of resuming executions, the Department has proceeded each month — with the exception of October — since July 2020.”
Five Black men, including Bourgeois and Bernard, have been scheduled to die since Election Day. Six white men were executed over the summer. Three more executions are planned in January, prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lil Wayne Strikes Deal with Feds by Pleading Guilty in Handgun Case
*Lil Wayne just showed that being guilty of illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling (to Miami) on a private jet is no big deal. Why do we say that? Because yesterday, he pled guilty to doing just and feds are looking to let him slide, for the most part.
He was busted in the first place because of an anonymous tip. When the officers boarded the plane to speak to the passengers, Weezy told them he had a gun in his bag. Which was true ’cause authorities found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition. They also claim they found something else: a bag containing personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone.
MORE NEWS: Modern Day Santa Claus Delivers Toys, Bikes to Disadvantaged Neighborhoods in Harrisonburg, VA
The bottom line is that Lil Wayne pled guilty to the gun charge Friday in Miami, and his sentencing is scheduled for next month. The veteran rapper, who was convicted of a felony gun charge in NY back in 2009, finds himself now facing up to 10 years in prison.
But Lil Wayne and his fans can breathe easy; it seems he’s likely to get leniency. TMZ says it because sources told them that Wayne agreed to the guilty plea and in exchange, the government agreed to recommend a lighter sentence because he’s accepting responsibility. Ultimately, his sentence will be up to a judge, but it’s a good sign that things well for him.
crime
Newport Beach Woman Charged with Murder After DUI Crash Kills Parents, Injures Young Children
*A 22-year-old California woman has been charged with two counts of murder after crashing her vehicle into another car that killed a husband and wife, and injured their three young daughters.
Grace Elizabeth Coleman, of Newport Beach, was driving under the influence when her Range Rover crashed into the family of five on Newport Coast Drive Tuesday night.
According to CBS Los Angeles, Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife, 29-year-old Gabriela Andrade, died at the scene. Their young daughters — ages 1, 4, and 5 were seriously injured despite being secured in car seats.
READ MORE: Jeezy on Georgia Runoff: ‘We Can’t Fight Half the Battle and Not Finish the War’
Three small children are in the hospital in serious condition Wednesday after a crash the night before left two adults in the same vehicle dead, officials saidhttps://t.co/y4mjXwWkIS
— KTLA (@KTLA) December 10, 2020
Coleman ran a red light before the crash and was arrested after trying to flee the scene on foot. She had a blood alcohol concentration of more than .20, police said.
“Three young girls are orphans because of the selfish decision of a stranger,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Children should not have to grow up without their parents because someone decided to make the wrong decision and get behind the wheel while intoxicated.”
Coleman is facing two counts of murder, a count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, a count of driving with a blood alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury, and a count of hit and run with injury — all felonies. She also faces three felony enhancements of great bodily injury suffered by the couple’s daughters. Coleman has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol after her arrest on Aug. 29 in Laguna Beach, per the report.
If convicted as charged, Coleman faces a maximum sentence of 34 years and eight months to life in state prison. Prosecutors have requested her bail be set at $2 million.
crime
Kim Kardashian Begs President Trump to Stop Execution of Brandon Bernard
*Kim Kardashian is urging President Donald Trump to stop tonight’s government execution of 40-year-old Brandon Bernard.
The reality TVstar has for months advocated for his death sentence to be commuted to life in prison. Bernard was convicted for his involvement in the 1999 murders of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in Texas, when he was 18 years old. Bernard was reportedly less responsible than any of his co-defendants, who served 20 years and are now home from prison.
Bernard’s execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Kardashian previously took to Twitter to bring awareness to the case late last month.
READ MORE: Gunman Who Fatally Shot Texas Rapper Mo3 Has Been Arrested
Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison. https://t.co/soccUQFmac
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020
“A terrible case has been brought to my attention and I need your help. Without it, on December 12th Brandon Bernard is going to be executed for a crime he participated in as a teenager,” she wrote on Twitter..
A day before Bernard’s execution, Kardashian returned to social media to call on Trump “to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison,” she wrote. Adding, “Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution.”
Hours before his scheduled death, the influencer shared an emotional update about what could her last conversation with Bernard.
“Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I’ve ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn’t over,” Kardashian wrote.
Don’t forget to also share the names and family pictures of the people he helped murder. This is Todd and Stacie Bagley. Brandon Bernard set their car on fire with them in it after his friends shot them both in the head. Stacie died from smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/n17nKXCqaS
— ❕Disputed Monkey 🙊 (@WonderMonkey78) December 9, 2020
“When he told me he’s claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn’t hear me cry like that,” she added in a follow up post.
“We didn’t say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again, we said talk to you soon! Broken heart,” she continued.
The Trump administration resumed federal executions in July and has carried out eight so far, following a 17-year suspension of the death penalty.
