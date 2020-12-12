Tayshia Adams: This Season’s Bachelorette on ABC / EUR Exclusive (WATCH)

*The rumors came to an end last month when Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley in the extraordinary 16th season of “The Bachelorette.”

While shooting this season has been completely different from what Tayshia experienced in her past seasons of the franchise as a contestant, the excitement and the drama is just as thrilling- if not more.

EUR Correspondent Briana Wright had the chance to chat with Tayshia about her experience as this season’s bachelorette.

She says the primary difference in being The Bachelorette as opposed to a contestant is trying to balance so many different relationships.

“Other than that, I was comfortable. I feel good!”

Being comfortable on this show, for Tayshia, speaks beyond just her ability to juggle relationships. Tayshia is only the second woman of color to fulfill this role; following Rachel Lindsay.

Representing both the African American and Mexican-American community, Tayshia expresses the impact she’d like to have on young women of color.

“If there’s anything that I can do is just to maybe, give inspiration to any younger women that look like me to…be confident in themselves…you’re worthy of everything.”

With all great tasks comes a little bit of heartbreak, especially on “The Bachelorette.” Some of Tayshia’s most emotional moments come from having to send gentlemen home.

Since she’s gotten plenty of practice at it, Tayshia schools us on the most effective way to break up with someone.

“There’s no easy way! But, I feel like the best way to go about it is to be completely honest…no one can get mad at you if you’re being authentic.”

Breaking up with a few guys seems like a small price to pay for all of the fun that Tayshia says she’s had being “The Bachelorette” this season.

Don’t forget to tune in next week for two special nights of “The Bachelorette” on MONDAY, DEC. 14 and TUESDAY, DEC. 15 on ABC.