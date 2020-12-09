‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip – Is Veronica Done with Her Fiancé Kenny? [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Bridezillas” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Veronica sparring with her fiancé Kenny on the night before her wedding.

In our exclusive clip above, the bride-to-be makes clear that she doesn’t even want to be in the same room with her man.

“I feel like I’m alone. I have no partner,” she says in the clip, noting that there’s a “disconnect” between she and Kenny and that he hasn’t been supporting her.

“Is this how real life is going to be,” she asks him, referring to their future as husband and wife. “It the night before the wedding and you still haven’t dine sh*t,” she adds.

Elsewhere in the episode, the pressure is too much for GagZilla Veronica, ending her big day with a shocker no one saw coming; CaratZilla Tosin demands the best, but when her Nigerian wedding gets planned at the last minute, she might have to settle for much less.

Watch “Bridezillas” Thursdays at 10/9c.

About Bridezillas

Bridezillas bust budgets, battle bridesmaids & risk all in the epic slay for their perfect day. From party fouls to busted budgets, these strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams! Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner. Loni Love is the new voice of its signature series.