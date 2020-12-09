News
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip – Is Veronica Done with Her Fiancé Kenny? [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Bridezillas” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Veronica sparring with her fiancé Kenny on the night before her wedding.
In our exclusive clip above, the bride-to-be makes clear that she doesn’t even want to be in the same room with her man.
“I feel like I’m alone. I have no partner,” she says in the clip, noting that there’s a “disconnect” between she and Kenny and that he hasn’t been supporting her.
“Is this how real life is going to be,” she asks him, referring to their future as husband and wife. “It the night before the wedding and you still haven’t dine sh*t,” she adds.
Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE:‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip – Veronica Hates Her Dress Days Before Her Wedding [WATCH]
Elsewhere in the episode, the pressure is too much for GagZilla Veronica, ending her big day with a shocker no one saw coming; CaratZilla Tosin demands the best, but when her Nigerian wedding gets planned at the last minute, she might have to settle for much less.
Watch “Bridezillas” Thursdays at 10/9c.
About Bridezillas
Bridezillas bust budgets, battle bridesmaids & risk all in the epic slay for their perfect day. From party fouls to busted budgets, these strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams! Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner. Loni Love is the new voice of its signature series.
Entertainment
WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2020: Regina King on Directorial Debut ‘One Night In Miami’
*Today, during Day 2 Main Stage programming at WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2020 in Los Angeles, the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology, Regina King opens up about her upcoming directorial debut “One Night In Miami,” finding vulnerability in four iconic Black men, hiring as many women as possible behind the scenes, and how John Singleton helped her on the path to becoming a director.
Highlights from the conversation with Regina King include:
- On her upcoming directorial debut “One Night In Miami: “There were so many things about [the screenplay] that spoke to me just as a Black woman…getting to see Black men have a private discussion publicly and to see men so layered,” King said. “Kemp Powers’ dialogue is so unfortunately prescient. The conversations that are happening in this film are happening in 1960, in 1950 and they’re happening now. Then just as a director, I’ve been doing TV for a while…When I read this I felt that it was playing to my strengths. This is an actors piece and I’m an actor. And every single one of these roles I would want to play.”
- On finding vulnerability in four of the most iconic Black men of the 20th Century (in “One Night in Miami”): “There’s a certain amount of vulnerability that men have that all of these men show in this piece,” King said. “I feel like I was sensitive to it. I saw it immediately. I understood Kemp’s desire and vision to depict Black men the way he sees himself, in his likeness. I just felt like having that sensitivity made me the perfect candidate to direct.”
- On hiring as many women as possible behind the scenes for “One Night in Miami’ (as she vowed in her 2019 Golden Globe acceptance speech to ensure that “everything I produce is 50% women”): “Yes, we absolutely did…As I said in the speech it was going to be a difficult task…What we were able to accomplish was great numbers when it comes to diversity or comes to what reflects the world that we’re in. And I believe we were at like 70, 74, 75, 76, something like that, percent of our entire crew was of color, identified as LGBTQ or women. So we did, in our attempt to accomplish the gender parity, we were able to go beyond with diversity.”
- On how Director John Singleton helped her on the path to becoming a director: “Once I got that role, John really opened up his whole process for me as a director,” she recalled. “And that’s when I really started getting a clearer understanding of what a director does, because my experience up until that point was just the relationship between a director and an actor. And while I wasn’t consciously realizing in that moment that one day I will direct, I think the seed was planted and he was starting to water it.”
You can view the full conversation here or directly below:
Additionally, highlights from the conversation with Abigail Disney include:
- On how her Grandfather’s company was completely unprepared for the pandemic: “We were not in a position to handle the emergency well…You keep cash on hand for an emergency; that’s what is for. You can’t predict a pandemic, but you can predict an emergency will happen.”
- On Disney’s reorganizing, restructuring and massive revenue and job losses and why it didn’t have to be this way: “If they had been less motivated by simply pushing profits to shareholders, but rather to stakeholders, their employees wouldn’t have had to run to food banks quite as quickly…They might have had the savings to support themselves on and Disney might have had some cash on hand, instead of having to borrow immediately for their needs…So it’s the grasping after profits has left the structures of our society hollowed out.”
- On how the company’s prioritizing of its shareholders above all else has left it in its current weakened state: ““What if we conducted our businesses as though all human beings had equal dignity in them and if actually if we brought that to our boardrooms and to our business plans and to our C-suites, I think a lot of things would inherently change. So Disney was, before the pandemic, historically profitable, amazingly profitable, extraordinary. And Bob Iger had been an extraordinary manager. He managed the company brilliantly through kind of a transition into the 21st century. So I have no beef with him on the way he’s run the company for profit…But I do know that he ran the company with an eye toward share price, and maybe not a lot other than that. He ran the company, making tons and tons and tons of share buybacks, paying out a lot of dividends, when there was an opportunity when they were that profitable to really think about, like, maybe the money should be flooding more widely out across the employment structure.”
You can view the full interview here.
Additionally, during the Redefining Corporate Culture panel, top female executive including Dalana Brand (VP People Experience, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Twitter), Christy Haubegger (EVP & Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, WarnerMedia), Dalila Wilson-Scott (EVP & Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation), Christine Simmons (COO, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), discussed moving businesses beyond bad habits.
- Christine Simmons: “Just as important as it is to put on [the Academy Awards], it’s just as important that there’s representation…It’s a business imperative.”
- Christy Haubegger: “The reckoning that we need to have in this country about where we came from and what we were built on and all of those assumptions is overdue…While it may seem like the worst of times, until we confront that, I don’t think we get to move forward. And so I actually feel like this is a good moment…Each of our companies is so massive. We are a small piece of society itself…And if we all decide that we’re going to actually change the way we operate, that we’re going to make things more equitable in the reality that we control, which is our workplace, then we can actually begin to move towards a more equitable and just society.”
You can view the full panel here.
You can view additional Day 2 Main Stage programming including Coffee & Conversation with Camila Alves McConaughey, and the Trans Representation in Media & Tech panel with Angelica Ross and Imara Jones here. Please link back/source all coverage to WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit.
News
Issa Rae to EP ‘Nice White Parents’ for HBO, Makes ’Sesame Street’ Debut [WATCH]
*“Nice White Parents” is the latest podcast to get the TV treatment.
Following a bidding war with the Obamas’ production company and Netflix, HBO secured the rights to adapt the five-part New York Times and Serial Productions podcast as a half-hour comedy. Issa Rae will executive produce through her Hoorae banner.
The“Nice White Parents”podcast launched in July and, according to THR, “is described as a satirical look at the conflict and comedy that arise when highly resourced white parents, who claim to have the best intentions, wield their influence over generations of Black and brown students within the New York public school system.”
READ MORE: Kanye West Slams SNL After Issa Rae’s Diss of Him: ‘I’m Praying for Her’
Adam McKay and his Hyperobject Industries partner Todd Schulman will also exec produce.
“Nice White Parents” is Rae’s latest project with HBO, where her production company is housed. In addition to “Insecure,” she also exec produces HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and is attached to star in and EP “The Dolls” based on Cabbage Patch craze in the 1980s. Watch a scene from one such riot below.
According to THR, the series “will recount the aftermath of the Christmas Eve riots within two small Arkansas towns in 1983 in which violent customer outbursts erupted over Cabbage Patch Dolls,” the outlet writes.
In related news, Rae will make her “Sesame Street” debut on Thursday’s episode, playing a queen who can’t find enough bricks to build a play castle for her daughter.
“Sesame Street’s 51st season debuted Nov. 12 on HBO Max
Watch:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tina Turner On How Buddhism Helped Her Survive Abusive Marriage with Ike Turner
*Tina Turner is speaking out about surviving her abusive marriage to Ike Turner.
In a new interview with the Guardian in support of her new book, “Happiness Becomes You: A Guide To Changing Your Life For Good,” the music icon said: “Over the years I have summoned up my inner lion and overcome each health problem. Illness has given me a greater appreciation for health and reminds me to live each day to its fullest,” she explained.
Turner added, “Buddhism found me. The abuse I endured in my 20s and 30s had become obvious to people around me, and at different times a number of them suggested that I learn about Buddhism.”
The singer said it was through Buddhism that she was able to “leave the unhealthy environment with no regrets.”
READ MORE: Tina Turner Teams with DJ Kygo on Remix of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’
“Now that I’m in my 80s, resilience and endurance are still my strongest assets. I’ll tell you a secret to joyful endurance. It’s to never complain, no matter what challenges life sends your way’ noting that complaining can ‘erase good fortune,” she added.
Turner also opened up about her journey with the Mirror, saying “I wouldn’t change a thing. I embrace the entirety of my life’s journey. Each part has contributed to me becoming who I am today, and I’m very happy now.”
She continued, “There were a number of difficult experiences that could have shattered me, but instead became fuel for my journey, propelling me upward.”
“After surviving years of abuse, I knew I had an innate resilience I could tap into. If I could increase that, I knew I could become unshakably happy and make my dreams come true.”
In her new book, Turner recalls the moment she learned her son Craig commited suicide (in 2018). She writes: “I was in Paris with Erwin to celebrate our anniversary and attend our friend Giorgio Armani’s fashion show. After the show, I was about to go to bed when Erwin received an urgent message from Los Angeles. Craig had died by suicide.
“It’s been almost two years now, but I miss Craig as much as ever. Craig suffered from profound loneliness, which I believe was related to clinical depression. He was close to his younger brother, but he suffered in silence. It wasn’t until his sudden death I began to understand that Craig faced serious mental health challenges.”
Turner hopes her book inspires readers to pursue Buddhism.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer