COVID-19
Oh God, Another One! Country Music Superstar Charley Pride Dead At 86 from COVID: Report
*This has been a rough week for people in general, and celebs in particular as far as the coronavirus is concerned. Earlier this week the virus seemingly took the life of Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister.
Today comes news of the passing of Charley Pride — the first Black man to a breakthrough and dominate the country music scene — dying from the dreaded virus.
The legendary singer passed away Saturday in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19 — this according to his PR team, which announced Charley’s death.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Sources tell us Charley was recently admitted to the ICU of a local hospital, where he was isolated from his family after his health took a turn for the worse. and he was isolated from his family until he was admitted to hospice care.
We’re told he was moved to hospice care, where he died with his wife, Rozene, by his side.
Charley was a trailblazer in country — he’s the very first Black artist to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and quite literally paved the way for other African-Americans in the genre through the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond.
He’s sometimes referred to as the Jackie Robinson of country music, which is apt because … Charley also played baseball professionally too.
Get more on the passing of Country music superstar Charlie Pride from the coronavirus at TMZ.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tiny Lister Showed Signs of COVID-19 … He Struggled to Breathe in Final Interview Before Death / WATCH
*It’s looking more and more like COVID-19 is the reason for the seemingly sudden demise of actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister.
In fact, just days before his death, he told interviewer Brandon Jay that he was looking forward to taking the vaccine for COVID. Also, when you listen to him talk (via the video above), it’s apparent he had serious symptoms, including labored breathing.
As we reported earlier this week on Thursday, Lister’s body was discovered after friends and family couldn’t reach him the night before. They were worried because he had been ill for a week and it was worsening daily.
During Tiny’s Zoom interview with Jay just 5 days before his death, you can hear Tiny struggling as he speaks. He was attempting to clear his throat throughout the interview.
MORE NEWS: Black Doc Who Helped Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Canceled for Old Anti-black Tweets
In the video, Tiny, who wore a mask, told Brandon Jay that he had lots of things to do in life, and was looking to get back to doing his thing, so to speak. He was also inspired by the 3 ex-presidents who agreed to get vaccinated publicly. Tiny alluded to a film shoot that had been scheduled for this week, but was canceled because of his illness.
We’re also learning the “Friday” star had contracted COVID 4 months ago. His rep, Cindy Cowan, told TMZ that he tested positive at the time. He had many of the common symptoms … he felt lethargic and struggled breathing, but his diabetes also made him high risk. She says he wasn’t hospitalized but quarantined at home.
With the foregoing info in mind, it’s unclear if he was re-infected or if the virus hadn’t left his body.
Unfortunately, the worst has happened, but he was truly optimistic about the future, saying he planned to spend Xmas watching basketball and spending time with his daughter, Faith.
As of this posting, it’s unclear what funeral arrangements will be made, but look for some sort of celebration of life in early January, if possible.
Autopsy results are pending. Tiny Lister was 62.
Coronavirus
The Story That Launched ‘Daily Show’s’ New Segment ‘You’re So Lucky You’re White’ (Watch)
*In protest against New York’s COVID restrictions, a Staten Island bar owner declares his property an autonomous zone, hits a cop with his car, and becomes a Fox News hero.
Now, the man is the first story under the “Daily Show’s” new segment, “You’re So Lucky You’re White.”
Host Trevor Noah compares this man’s treatment by law enforcement and media to the ways Black people would be treated for the same actions.
COVID-19
Dr. Fauci Claims COVID Vaccine is Safe Because a Black Woman Helped Develop It [VIDEO]
*Many Black Americans don’t trust the COVID vaccine, which is why Dr. Anthony Fauci is now claiming that because a Black woman is on the forefront of creating one, all fears should be pushed aside.
As reported by TMZ, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert spoke about racism in medical research at an event Tuesday hosted by the National Urban League. During the conversation, Fauci noted the Black scientists who are contributing to the development of COVID vaccines, including Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.
Here’s more from the TMZ report:
Corbett’s a pretty big deal in the medical research world. She’s the lead scientist for coronavirus vaccine research at Fauci’s National Institute of Health. She was also part of the team that worked with Moderna to develop its vaccine that’s expected to get emergency use authorization from the FDA and be rolled out later this month.
READ MORE: Octavia Spencer, Other Actors’ Health Put At Risk by Unlicensed Doctor Doing COVID-19 Testing
Fauci added, “So, the first thing you might want to say to my African-American brothers and sisters is that the vaccine that you’re going to be taking was developed by an African-American woman. And, that is just a fact.”
Dr. Fauci claims that the upcoming Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and that Black folks should fear not because Black scientists have been involved in their development.
“The very vaccine that’s one of the two that has absolutely exquisite levels — 94 to 95% efficacy against clinical disease and almost 100% efficacy against serious disease that are shown to be clearly safe — that vaccine was actually developed in my institute’s vaccine research center by a team of scientists led by Dr. Barney Graham and his close colleague, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, or Kizzy Corbett,” Fauci said.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the federal government must “validate and acknowledge peoples’ legitimate fears” over the vaccine.
“Many people of color have good reason not to trust the government or the health care system, and we’ve got to remember that while a lot of the framing is often political, and there is no doubt that there is a higher level of distrust for this administration, it goes back well beyond or before this administration,” Adams said in an interview.
Adams goes on to claim that “something like Tuskegee will never happen again in this country, because you have lots of oversight.” Adding, “And then we have to engage again with trusted partners, because for some people, it doesn’t matter what I say as long as I’m a representative of the federal government. And it doesn’t matter which administration I’m under, they’re still not going to trust me.”
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly encouraging Black leaders to ask members of their organizations to volunteer for vaccine trials.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer