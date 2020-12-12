Oh God, Another One! Country Music Superstar Charley Pride Dead At 86 from COVID: Report

*This has been a rough week for people in general, and celebs in particular as far as the coronavirus is concerned. Earlier this week the virus seemingly took the life of Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister.

Today comes news of the passing of Charley Pride — the first Black man to a breakthrough and dominate the country music scene — dying from the dreaded virus.

The legendary singer passed away Saturday in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19 — this according to his PR team, which announced Charley’s death.

Here’s more via TMZ:

Sources tell us Charley was recently admitted to the ICU of a local hospital, where he was isolated from his family after his health took a turn for the worse. and he was isolated from his family until he was admitted to hospice care.

We’re told he was moved to hospice care, where he died with his wife, Rozene, by his side.

Charley was a trailblazer in country — he’s the very first Black artist to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and quite literally paved the way for other African-Americans in the genre through the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond.

He’s sometimes referred to as the Jackie Robinson of country music, which is apt because … Charley also played baseball professionally too.

