‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ – Premiering Monday, December 14 on Facebook Watch / Preview Trailer
*Facebook Watch has released the official trailer for its newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, ahead of its premiere on Monday, December 14 at 9amPT/12pmET.
In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.
Check out the trailer above which shares a glimpse into what viewers can expect to see this season – from discussing therapy, anxiety and depression, to hearing intimate and personal stories from guests like Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton and Mary J. Blige, Peace of Mind with Taraji opens up the conversation for mental health for all.
The series will feature two episode drops a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9amPT/12pmET. Details on the premiere week of episodes below:
- Episode 1.1 – Monday, December 14
- Title: PTSD with Gabrielle Union: Not Just For Combat Vets
- Description: PTSD does not just affect combat veterans. In this series premiere, actress Gabrielle Union shares how being raped at gunpoint sparked her condition and why 2020 has been so triggering. Our second guest talks about suffering from PTSD following an abusive relationship, while Taraji opens up about how PTSD has personally touched her family.
- Episode 1.2 – Wednesday, December 16
- Title: Breaking Down PTSD
- Description: Women are twice as likely to suffer from PTSD as men. Taraji and Tracie sit with therapist Melody Murray to tackle the misconceptions of PTSD and the issues raised by this week’s guests, including Gabrielle Union. What are signs you have it and how you can treat it?
Dr. Michael LeNoir’s PSA Campaign on Healthcare Inequities in African American Community / WATCH
* VNR1 Communications today announced a partnership with the African American Wellness Project (AAWP) to release a nationally syndicated PSA campaign on the health issues that disproportionately affect the Black community. This partnership was formed in response to the healthcare inequities that exist between the African American community and the rest of America, and these PSA’s will highlight healthcare issues that disproportionately affect the African American and other minority communities at a higher prevalence and severity.
Dr. Michael LeNoir, one of the nation’s top Black physicians, AAWP Founder and past president of the National Medical Association, has more than 25 years of broadcast experience and has been educating, inspiring, and advocating for the African American community for more than 5 decades. Through this first-of-a-kind partnership, PSA’s will be distributed to 10,000 radio station and 2,500 TV stations and networks.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the racial/ethnic divide of today has taken an unprecedented toll on America. Inferior housing, and economic conditions have caused minority communities to be placed at a higher risk for contracting and dying from COVID-19. In fact, African Americans are three times more likely to die from COVID-19.
Vaccines V3 –
Asthma V3
Flu Vaccines V3
Prostate Cancer V3
source: Michael L. Peery – Len Gar Media Consultants – [email protected]
Lower Income Americans Are the Sickest, Most Likely to Struggle to Afford Care Compared to Other Wealthy Countries
*As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the globe, new findings from the 2020 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey show that Americans with lower income face more severe health and financial hardships compared to their counterparts in other wealthy countries.
The survey, published today in Health Affairs, compared the health experiences of adults with lower income and income-related disparities across 11 countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Fielded between February and May 2020, during the early months of the pandemic, the survey reveals that although income-related disparities exist in other countries, they are far worse in the U.S. — and Americans’ health is suffering as a result. These greater inequalities could be undermining efforts to respond to the pandemic in the United States, including prospects for effective vaccination of the U.S. population.
Among the main findings:
- Adults with lower income in the U.S. are sicker and most likely to struggle to make ends meet. In nearly all countries, adults with lower income were significantly more likely than wealthier adults to have multiple chronic conditions. However, across every measure the study looked at, people with lower income in the U.S. suffered more than in other countries:
- More than one-third (36%) of U.S. adults with lower income have two or more chronic conditions — significantly more than in other countries.
- Approximately one-third of adults with lower income in the U.S. (36%), Australia (36%), and Canada (34%) reported having anxiety or depression, the highest rates in the survey. Their counterparts in Germany (14%) and Switzerland (15%) were the least likely to report anxiety or depression.
- More than one-quarter (28%) of U.S. adults with lower income said that, in the past year, they worried about being able to afford basic necessities such as food or housing, a significantly greater proportion than seen in other countries, where 6 percent to 22 percent reported this.
Half of U.S. adults with lower income skip needed care because of costs. Fifty percent reported skipping doctor visits, recommended tests, treatments, or follow-up care, or prescription medications in the past year because of the cost. In contrast, just 12 percent to 15 percent of adults with lower income in Germany, the U.K., Norway, and France reported this.
- Difficulty with paying medical bills is mostly a U.S. phenomenon: 36 percent of U.S. adults with low income reported this problem. That is significantly more than in all other countries, where rates ranged from 7 percent to 16 percent.
- Adults with lower income in the U.S. have worse access to primary care. A regular source of care is crucial to long-term health. It is also central to COVID-19 recovery as people who become ill will need reliable access to treatment. Access to primary care also facilitates access to vaccines when they are available. In most countries, virtually all adults with lower income reported having a regular doctor or place of care. However, rates in the U.S., Canada, and Sweden ranged from 85 percent to 89 percent.
- Same-day and next-day appointments: About four in 10 adults with lower income in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Norway were able to get a same- or next-day appointment to see a doctor or nurse when they were sick. In contrast, most adults with lower income in Germany and the Netherlands were able to get this care (74% and 63%, respectively).
- After-hours care: The Netherlands stands out, with only 35 percent of adults with lower income reporting difficulties getting after-hours care without going to the emergency department. In all other countries, 43 percent to 64 percent reported such difficulty, with the U.S. (58%) ranking in the middle.
Emergency care: Forty-five percent of U.S. adults with lower income reported using the emergency department in the past two years for care that could have been delivered by their regular provider had it been available. That is a significantly higher rate than in Australia, France, Sweden, and the U.K.
From the experts:
Reginald D. Williams II, Commonwealth Fund Vice President for International Health Policy and Practice Innovations
“The inequities that we’re seeing in the U.S. and abroad have only been exacerbated by COVID-19. But what this study shows is that Americans — especially adults with lower income — are at a severe disadvantage compared to citizens of other countries. And they are paying the price with their health and their lives. As we approach the ninth month of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to advance policies that improve health insurance coverage, strengthen primary care, and increase social supports for people who are in need.”
David Blumenthal, M.D., Commonwealth Fund President
“What’s clear from this study is that we cannot continue on the path of deepening inequality. As we progress through the darkest days of COVID-19 in the U.S., people need access to affordable health care now more than ever. The new administration and Congress have an opportunity to apply the stark lessons learned from COVID-19 and over the last decade so that our health system works for everyone — no matter who they are or where they get care.”
POLICY IMPLICATIONS
The Commonwealth Fund study could serve as a guide for policymakers and health system leaders who are interested in supporting greater health equity in the United States. The authors believe it is critical to advance policy solutions to extend insurance coverage, make health care more affordable, and strengthen primary care. Further, they argue that making greater investments in addressing the social determinants of health — factors beyond traditional health care, such as housing, education, and nutrition, that have a substantial effect on people’s health — would translate into better health outcomes across the country. The U.S. in particular, they say, has much to gain from examining the experience of countries where universal health care begins at birth.
HOW WE CONDUCTED THIS STUDY
Data came from surveys conducted among nationally representative samples of noninstitutionalized adults age 18 and older in 11 countries during the period February–May 2020. SSRS, a survey research firm, and country contractors collected data by telephone (mobile and landline) and also online in Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States. Overall response rates varied from 14 percent (U.S., U.K., New Zealand) to 49 percent (Switzerland). International partners joined with the Commonwealth Fund to sponsor country surveys, and some countries supported the use of expanded samples to enable within-country analyses. Final country population samples ranged from 607 to 4,530.
Data were weighted to ensure that the final outcome was representative of the adult population in each country. Weighting procedures took into account the sample design, probability of selection, and systematic nonresponse across known population parameters, including region, sex, age, education, and other demographic characteristics.
ADDITIONAL PERTINENT RESEARCH
2020 International Profiles of Health Care Systems
Do Americans Face Greater Health and Economic Consequences from COVID-19? Comparing the U.S. with Other High-Income Countries
In New Survey of 11 Countries, U.S. Adults Still Struggle with Access to and Affordability of Health Care
Does the United States Allocate Its Social Spending Dollars Wisely?
source: Bethanne Fox – [email protected]
The Story That Launched ‘Daily Show’s’ New Segment ‘You’re So Lucky You’re White’ (Watch)
*In protest against New York’s COVID restrictions, a Staten Island bar owner declares his property an autonomous zone, hits a cop with his car, and becomes a Fox News hero.
Now, the man is the first story under the “Daily Show’s” new segment, “You’re So Lucky You’re White.”
Host Trevor Noah compares this man’s treatment by law enforcement and media to the ways Black people would be treated for the same actions.
