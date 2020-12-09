Taraji P. Henson’s New Facebook Watch Series to Serve as Mental Health ‘Therapy’ for Black Community

*Taraji P. Henson’s new mental health talk show, “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” is set to premiere on Facebook Watch December 14.

The actress will co-host thebiweekly series with her best friend and mental health non-profit leader Tracie Jade. The duo will interview celebrities, experts and everyday people to help erase mental health stigma within the Black community.

“What we get to do is take the community inside of an actual therapy session, so it doesn’t feel so scary,” Henson says.

I’m excited to finally share something I’ve been working on for SO long! Tune in to Peace of Mind with Taraji premiering on December 14th only on @facebookwatch. It’s about to get REAL! pic.twitter.com/ubJMb3E3n3 — Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) December 8, 2020



Jade adds: “Hopefully, we’re helping folk to identify maybe some of the symptoms that they’re having, or family members are having, and apply that in a therapy session, go to a therapist, and actually work those challenges out.”

As reported by USA Today, guests include Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton, Mary J. Blige and Jay Pharoah will join the show to discuss police brutality.

Henson and Jade will use their platform to address the misconceptions about mental health that for the Black community. “There’s this notion that you can push through, you can work it out on your own, you can be strong, you can easily pray it away,” Henson says.

“We stay away from having these vulnerable conversations with people because what are you going to do with that information?” Jade says. “We wanted to shine a light on the other side of that and say, there are some culturally competent therapists out there, people who look like you and me, or those who at least understand the context of the way that we live, that can help us work through our problems.”

Henson previously said in a statement about the show: “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” she explained. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

Peace of Mind with Taraji will premiere on Monday, Dec. 14 on Facebook Watch, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.