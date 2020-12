Coronavirus Support – 1,000 Free (Food) Farm Boxes Set for 4 South LA Locations

*The plea of “I can’t breathe” from George Floyd in his final moments before dying under the boot of a Minneapolis police officer has placed second on a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020.

The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is topped this year only by Dr. Anthony Fauci pleading with Americans to “wear a mask” to help slow the spread of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

At No. 10 is “We are all Lakers today,” from Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26.

Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear on the list, including Joe Biden telling Hot 97 DJ Charlamagne the God on May 22: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” That ranked No. 7.

Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.

In that spirit there were a couple of gems from President Trump as well as his White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

Check out the full list below:

1. “Wear a mask.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN interview, May 21.

2. “I can’t breathe.” — George Floyd, plea to police officer, Minneapolis, May 25.

3. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” President Donald Trump, referring to the coronavirus in remarks at an African American History Month reception at the White House, Feb. 27.

4. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” — Trump, in remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, April 23.

5. “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at her first press briefing, May 1.

6. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, September.

7. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” — Joe Biden, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio program, May 22.

8. “The science should not stand in the way of this.” — McEnany, referring to school reopenings in a news briefing, July 16.

9. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” — Biden, in a remark to student at campaign event, Hampton, N.H., Feb. 9.

10. “We are all Lakers today.” — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 26.

At 4:26 below: