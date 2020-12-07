Coronavirus
Coronavirus Support – 1,000 Free (Food) Farm Boxes Set for 4 South LA Locations
*Los Angeles, CA – Many communities in the South Los Angeles area are already considered food deserts, lacking grocery stores with fresh produce, and the coronavirus pandemic has rapidly heightened that issue.
To help combat this problem, and also help farmers who are reportedly being forced to let fruit and vegetables rot in the fields, Community Health Councils, First Five L.A., Best Star and SEE-LA have launched an 8-week program to hand out 1,000 free farm boxes weekly to four communities in South LA.
The produce will change from week to week, or after every couple of weeks, but the box will include things like broccoli, kale, lettuce, sweet potatoes and oranges.
Anyone interested in getting one of these farm boxes can get them at the following Best Start locations:• West Athens: Girls Club of Los Angeles, 2057 W. Century Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
• Watts/Willowbrook: Macedonia Baptist Church, 1755 E. 114th St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
• Broadway/Manchester: Peace Chapel Church, 7656n S. Avalon Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays
• Compton/East Compton: Compton Chamber of Commerce, 700 N. Bullis Rd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
To learn more about Community Health Councils please visit www.communityhealthcouncil.org. For more information on this initiative please visit more info on Best Start regions.
source: Zonia Perez – [email protected]
#BlackLivesMatter
‘I Can’t Breathe’, ‘You Ain’t Black’, ‘We’re All Lakers Today’ on List of 2020’s Most Notable Quotes (Video)
*The plea of “I can’t breathe” from George Floyd in his final moments before dying under the boot of a Minneapolis police officer has placed second on a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020.
The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is topped this year only by Dr. Anthony Fauci pleading with Americans to “wear a mask” to help slow the spread of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
At No. 10 is “We are all Lakers today,” from Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26.
Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear on the list, including Joe Biden telling Hot 97 DJ Charlamagne the God on May 22: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” That ranked No. 7.
Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.
In that spirit there were a couple of gems from President Trump as well as his White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.
Check out the full list below:
1. “Wear a mask.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN interview, May 21.
2. “I can’t breathe.” — George Floyd, plea to police officer, Minneapolis, May 25.
3. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” President Donald Trump, referring to the coronavirus in remarks at an African American History Month reception at the White House, Feb. 27.
4. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” — Trump, in remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, April 23.
5. “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at her first press briefing, May 1.
6. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, September.
7. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” — Joe Biden, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio program, May 22.
8. “The science should not stand in the way of this.” — McEnany, referring to school reopenings in a news briefing, July 16.
9. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” — Biden, in a remark to student at campaign event, Hampton, N.H., Feb. 9.
10. “We are all Lakers today.” — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 26.
At 4:26 below:
Coronavirus
The Anti-Vax Video That Has Letitia Wright in Mid-Cancellation (Watch)
*”Black Panther” star Letitia Wright has set off a firestorm and says she’s being cancelled after tweeting a video that promotes anti-vaccination propaganda.
On Thursday, the British actress posted a video on Twitter that makes unsubstantiated claims about coronavirus vaccines. Twitter’s rebuke was swift, with folks calling her “irresponsible” and “reckless” for sharing such unproven claims as fact. Don Cheadle called the video “Hot Garbage,” adding he would “never defend anybody posting this.”
Wright has been defending her right to “simply ask questions” ever since, telling irate fans on Twitter regarding the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines, “I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all.”
She also tweeted this morning, “My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”
After more back and forth with fans, she tweeted: “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”
The controversial video shared by Wright included a long monologue by Tomi Arayomi, a founder of a Christian ministry. He said companies and the government were not being transparent and questioned vaccine ingredients. He did not provide evidence for his claims, which echo those of others who have baselessly criticized vaccine use.
Here’s the video tweeted by Wright that set everything off:
Some of Wright’s responses to tweets below:
not my intention to make anyone upset 🙏🏾 Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
so, you’ll take something you haven’t 100% looked into?🙏🏾
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter
Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush Says She Was Mistaken for Breonna Taylor at Congressional Freshmen Orientation (Watch)
*Rocking a beautiful Black Lives Matter Christmas “ugly sweater,” Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush blessed the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday and talked about everything from her first priority after taking office, to going thrift shopping with her soon-to-be Congressional colleagues Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley – both members of “The Squad,” which will officially welcome the Missouri congresswoman into its progressive bosom in January.
Bush told Cobert that “COVID-19 relief” will be her first order of business after being sworn in. “It has hit my district in St. Louis … along with our state. We don’t have a mask mandate.”
Bush also talked about being mistaken for Breonna Taylor at her congressional freshmen orientation by fellow House members, and being driven to run for Congress to make sure America understands what Black people in the community are going through everyday.
Watch her interview with Colbert below.
